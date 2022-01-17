© kritchanut dreamstime.com

The main product of ESS consists of thermal forcing systems that can reach temperatures ranging from -104°C to +175°C. This technology will enable Chroma to grow its expertise in temperature control in semiconductor test equipment and meet the testing requirements of the wafer market for extremely low and high temperatures.

Driven by 5G, IoT, IoV and other emerging technologies, ESS has developed a cooling technology that reaches up to 1,500W and meet the high-power temperature control requirements for high-performance computing and AI chips in advanced packaging processes. Research conducted by TrendForce indicates that the global satellite market could arrive at US$295 billion in 2022.

The acquisition of ESS provides Chroma with the chance to further expand into the market of semiconductor test applications, such as in aerospace, electric/self-driving vehicles, 5G, AIoT, and biomedical test equipment. Chroma says that it expects that the opportunities resulting from this synergy will create a strong platform for future growth.

No further details on the transaction has been released.