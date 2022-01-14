© mycronic

Mycronic says that the order value is in the range of USD 3-5 million and that delivery of the system is planned for the second quarter of 2022.



The SLX laser mask writer aims to meet the rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for 70-75 percent of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.



“It is gratifying to initiate 2022 by announcing another SLX order, this time from a new customer. We see that our modern and flexible platform is well suited to meet different customer needs,” says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in the press release.