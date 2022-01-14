© Verimatrix

The divestiture puts an end to the participation of Verimatrix patents to the NFC patent licensing program which generated cumulative revenues for the company in excess of USD 50 million between 2014 and 2021, including USD 16.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

The move comes after France Brevets, which managed the NFC patent license program, signed NFC patent licenses with all major smartphone manufacturers worldwide.

In 2014, initiating a strategic shift, Verimatrix transferred its NFC technology and licensed its NFC intellectual property rights to Intel for USD 19 million, while retaining ownership of its NFC patent portfolio. In 2016, the company sold the remainder of its semiconductor chip business to WiseKey. Verimatrix is now fully focused on its core business of video content and mobile application protection.