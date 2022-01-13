© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Swedish biometrics company team up with Infineon

Precise Biometrics has teamed up with Infineon to jointly provide fingerprint technology to allow various applications, including automated adjustments of driver settings in vehicles.

“We are happy to collaborate with Infineon to enable tailor-made experiences for the driver in next generation vehicles. Together we will work closely to provide the market with innovative technology that strengthens the connection between humans and vehicles”, says Precise’s CEO Stefan K. Persson in a press release. The fingerprint technology developed by Precise and Infineon will allow for a customised driving environment. By connecting information of driver preferences to be verified and enabled through the users fingerprints, the vehicle could for example automatically adjust various settings of the car, but also login to applications after verifying the identity of the driver, the companies explain. “We are excited about the collaboration with Precise which forges a perfect combination of hardware and software,” adds Ralf Koedel, Senior Director Product Marketing of Infineon’s Automotive Division. “Together, we can provide ODMs with cutting edge solutions for the authenticating of drivers using biometric data. These will initially be used in the sports and luxury car segment. Gradually, however, a significantly larger market will develop here, including outside of automobiles.