STMicro expects Q421 revenues of $3.56B

Semiconductor manufacturer, STMicroelectronics, says that its preliminary and unaudited net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 are above its business outlook range.

Preliminary Q421 net revenues are USD 3.56 billion, up 11.2% sequentially and 140 basis points above the high end of the range. The prior outlook was for Q421 net revenues to be USD 3.40 billion, an increase of 6.3% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points. “We ended Q421 with net revenues above the outlook range and gross margin at or slightly above the high-end of the outlook range, primarily due to better than anticipated operations in an ongoing dynamic market. Our FY21 revenues reached $12.76 billion, an increase of 24.9% compared to FY20, reflecting a strong performance across all the end markets we address and our engaged customer programs throughout the year,” says Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics’ President and CEO in an update.