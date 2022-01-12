© Allegro microsystems Business | January 12, 2022
Allegro MicroSystems appoints new Chief Financial Officer
Allegro MicroSystems' Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul Walsh, will be retiring.
Paul Walsh will be succeeded by Derek D’Antilio, who was selected after an extensive search and who joined the Allegro management team as of January 10, 2022. Mr. Walsh will remain in an advisory capacity until February 4, 2022, to ensure a smooth and orderly transition of responsibilities. Mr. D’Antilio will report to Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will oversee the company’s global finance team. He joins Allegro with more than 20 years of financial and operating experience in semiconductor and high technology companies. Prior to joining Allegro, Mr. D’Antilio most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of a Summit Partners Portfolio Company and helped lead the recent sale and recapitalisation of the company. From Feb 2019 to March 2021, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of IDEX Biometrics. “Derek has the right mix of business acumen and expertise to continue where Paul left off and help us reach new heights in terms of our financial objectives and long-term goals,” said Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive Officer of Allegro in the press release. “We expect he will hit the ground running.” “I am excited and honored to join Allegro at this important phase in the company’s journey to deliver innovative technologies for a safer, more sustainable future. Paul and the Allegro finance team have built a high performing finance function, and I look forward to continuing the good work with the team to execute on our strategies and deliver value to our shareholders,” adds Mr. D’Antilio.
TANAKA Denshi Kogyo to open new plant in China Japanese company will, via a subsidiary, establish a new plant in Hangzhou City, China, for the production of aluminum bonding wires for power semiconductors. The plant is scheduled to commence operations in November of 2022.
A*STAR and Soitec to develop next-gen SiC semiconductors The Institute of Microelectronics (IME) at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and Soitec have entered into a research collaboration with the aim of developing next-generation silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor devices to power electric vehicles.
From Micron to Intel – David Zinsner joins as CFO Intel has appointed David Zinsner as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Jan. 17, 2022.
Neumonda brings Intelligent Memory to EMEA Neumonda, a specialty memory company with the “DNA” of former memory manufacturer Qimonda, announces that it has brought its subsidiary, Intelligent Memory (IM) – an independent manufacturer of industrial grade memory solutions – to Europe.
ASML provides an update on Berlin fire ASML is providing an update on the fire that occurred inside a part of its factory in Berlin, Germany on the third of January.
Elbit sells its Power and Control business in the UK Elbit Systems says that its UK subsidiary, Elbit Systems UK, has sold the Power and Control Business of its subsidiary Ferranti Technologies, to TT Electronics for approximately USD 12 million in cash.
SICK takes over MOBILISIS SICK announces that it is taking over Croatian IT company MOBILISIS in its entirety. The acquisition expands SICK AG’s expertise in the wireless networking of industrial IoT devices.
Murata to start construction of new R&D building Sabae Murata Manufacturing, a Murata Manufacturing subsidiary located in Sabae, Fukui Prefecture, will start construction of a new research and development building in February 2022.
SK ICT strengthen cooperation with Qualcomm During a meeting at CES 2022, Park Jung-ho, Vice Chairman and CEO of SK Square and SK hynix, held a meeting with Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, to discuss cooperation in the field of ICT.
Invertek Drives invests in manufacturing expansion Mid Wales-based manufacturer of electric motor control technology, Invertek Drives, is investing GPB 10 million to expand its global variable frequency drive (VFD) manufacturing and distribution centre, along with the development of a new Application Centre.
Trexon acquires Power Connector Trexon, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has completed the acquisition of Power Connector Inc. (PCI), a supplier of Tactical Communications interconnect for military applications.
Qualcomm expands its automotive footprint in Europe Qualcomm Technologies says it has opened an engineering software office in Berlin, focused on supporting its European automotive customers with the latest Snapdragon Digital Chassis.
Hanwha acquires part of Samsung's wireless module business Hanwha Solutions says it has signed an agreement with Samsung Electro-Mechanics to acquire its wireless module business unit, which manufactures Wi-Fi and 5G mmWave antenna modules using organic substrate. The deal is expected to be closed by late March in 2022.
Navitas opens GaN IC design center dedicated to EVs Navitas Semiconductor is opening a new electric vehicle (EV) Design Center, further expanding into higher-power GaN markets.
Fire at ASML Berlin may impact EUV optical component supply A fire occurred at ASML’s factory in Berlin, Germany on January 3. According to TrendForce’s preliminary inquiry, approximately 200 square metre out of a factory floor covering 32,000 square metre was affected by the fire.
Fire incident at ASML Berlin On Tuesday morning, ASML reported that there had been a fire inside a part of its factory in Berlin, Germany, the night before
Micron updates on the situation in Xi’an, China Micron Technology says it is in full compliance with the Xi’an Government’s city closure, which took effect on December 23, 2021.
AMD expects to close Xilinx deal in 1Q22 AMD and Xilinx says that the companies are continuing to make progress on the regulatory approvals for acquisition.
Samsung provides an update on the Situation in Xi’an, China The South Korean company says in a statement, published on December 29, 2021, that the company has decided to temporarily adjust operations at its manufacturing facilities in Xi’an, China due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation
Intel Sells SSD business and Dalian facility to SK hynix The US chipmaker says that it has completed its first closing in the sale of its NAND and SSD business to SK hynix.
SEMI urges EU to make semiconductor industry a top priority SEMI calls for closer cooperation among EU member states on technology and prioritisation of semiconductor technology ahead of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union that begins January 1, 2022.
NDK closes two factories in Malaysia due to heavy rain Quartz crystals producer, Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK), says that the company’s subsidiaries in Malaysia, Asia NDK Crystal SDN. BHD. and NDK Quartz Malaysia SDN. BHD., have sustained flooding damages due to heavy rains, which had lasted till December 18, 2021.
Taiyo Yuden halts production at factory in the Philippines Japanese materials and electronics company, Taiyo Yuden, announces that its subsidiary Taiyo Yuden (Philippines), Inc., which is located in Lapulapu City, Cebu, has been affected by Typhoon #22 (also know as Typhoon Rai).
Change at the helm at Robert Bosch GmbH Effective January 1, 2022, there will be a change on the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. Harald Kroeger will leave the board of management at his own request at the end of the year.
AMD expands wafer agreement with GF to guarantee supply GlobalFoundries says it has agreed to amend its Wafer Supply Agreement (WSA) with AMD to increase the volume of chips GF will supply as well as extend the terms of the agreement to secure supply through 2025.
Aehr receives new order for four FOX-NP systems Aehr Test Systems has received an order from a current silicon photonics customer for four additional FOX-NP systems, which are expected to ship over the next six to seven months.Load more news