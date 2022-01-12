© Allegro microsystems

Allegro MicroSystems appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Allegro MicroSystems' Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul Walsh, will be retiring.

Paul Walsh will be succeeded by Derek D’Antilio, who was selected after an extensive search and who joined the Allegro management team as of January 10, 2022. Mr. Walsh will remain in an advisory capacity until February 4, 2022, to ensure a smooth and orderly transition of responsibilities. Mr. D’Antilio will report to Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will oversee the company’s global finance team. He joins Allegro with more than 20 years of financial and operating experience in semiconductor and high technology companies. Prior to joining Allegro, Mr. D’Antilio most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of a Summit Partners Portfolio Company and helped lead the recent sale and recapitalisation of the company. From Feb 2019 to March 2021, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of IDEX Biometrics. “Derek has the right mix of business acumen and expertise to continue where Paul left off and help us reach new heights in terms of our financial objectives and long-term goals,” said Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive Officer of Allegro in the press release. “We expect he will hit the ground running.” “I am excited and honored to join Allegro at this important phase in the company’s journey to deliver innovative technologies for a safer, more sustainable future. Paul and the Allegro finance team have built a high performing finance function, and I look forward to continuing the good work with the team to execute on our strategies and deliver value to our shareholders,” adds Mr. D’Antilio.