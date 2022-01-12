© Avnet Embedded

Avnet Embedded opens new design centre in Germany

In a move to further strengthen and expand its design competence of standardised and customised embedded products, Avnet Embedded opened a new design center in Deggendorf, Germany, on January 1, 2022.

“We see the embedded business as the growth engine of the future and want to continue to drive forward our success achieved in recent years. With the opening of another design center, we are able to better support our growing global customer base in the realization of their innovative embedded products. We provide tailored solutions, optimized time-to-market and costs, the best quality and long-term business concepts for the specific application,” says Silvano Geissler, Vice President Product Creation, Avnet Embedded, in a press release. The design centre in Deggendorf – which is located about 130 kilometers northeast of Munich – is structurally no different from Avnet Embedded’s other design locations and has identical interfaces, tools, and processes. The focus is on products from the standard roadmap, for example x86- and ARM-based Computer-On-Modules (COMs), as well as customer-specific solutions derived from them. In addition to hardware, layout, and mechanical design, topics such as BIOS and Linux also play a role.