ASML provides an update on Berlin fire

ASML is providing an update on the fire that occurred inside a part of its factory in Berlin, Germany on the third of January.

The fire occurred in a part of one production building on the site in Berlin and the smoke partly impacted an adjacent building. "We have been able to resume production in parts of these buildings already. The other buildings on the site have not been affected and are fully operational," the company writes in the update. ASML says that its Metrology and Inspection output plans are not affected as they do not contain any components made in Berlin. The manufacturing of DUV components has also been restarted. "Although there was some disruption regarding components for DUV, we expect to remediate this in such a way that it will not affect our output and revenue plan for DUV," the company states. As for EUV, the fire affected part of the production area of the wafer clamp, a module in the company's EUV systems. ASML says that they are still in the process of completing the recovery plan for this production area and determining how to minimize any potential impact for its EUV customers, both in our output plan and in its field service.