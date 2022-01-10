© MOBILISIS

SICK takes over MOBILISIS

SICK announces that it is taking over Croatian IT company MOBILISIS in its entirety. The acquisition expands SICK AG’s expertise in the wireless networking of industrial IoT devices.

SICK AG will expand the minority holding it has held in MOBILISIS d.o.o. since 2017 to 100% with effect from 1 January 2022. The Croatian company thus becomes a full member of the SICK Group. SICK focuses on software-based sensor solutions within the context of Industry 4.0 and the associated digital transformation. This purchase enhances SICK’s competences in the wireless networking of industrial IoT devices. MOBILISIS supplements SICK’s portfolio of sensor-based cloud and edge solutions. The aim is to create seamless connections between sensor data and cloud platforms. “Together with the experienced colleagues at MOBILISIS, we will more quickly be able to offer application-specific digital sensor system solutions and services,” says Dr Niels Syassen, Executive Board member at SICK AG ina press release. An initial milestone is to expand the portfolio of digital localization solutions within and between companies in the context of Industry 4.0 – beyond stationary conveyor systems and applications on the shopfloor. Users will thus be able to obtain transparency regarding the location of their goods as soon as they leave stationary conveyor systems.