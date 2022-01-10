© Murata

Murata to start construction of new R&D building

Sabae Murata Manufacturing, a Murata Manufacturing subsidiary located in Sabae, Fukui Prefecture, will start construction of a new research and development building in February 2022.

The new research and development building will used for developing plating technology suitable for making electronic components smaller, thinner and lighter, as well as the necessary technology to bring it to mass production, the company disclose in an update. The new building will provide the company with 11,320 square metres of total floor area and is currently expected to be completed in August 2023. Murata says in the update that it is investing JPY 6.4 billion (EUR 48.8 million) in the building alone.