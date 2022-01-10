© SK Telecom Business | January 10, 2022
SK ICT strengthen cooperation with Qualcomm
During a meeting at CES 2022, Park Jung-ho, Vice Chairman and CEO of SK Square and SK hynix, held a meeting with Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, to discuss cooperation in the field of ICT.
At the meeting, which was also joined by Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SK Telecom, and Lee Seok-Hee, CEO of SK hynix, the executives discussed cooperation in areas such as semiconductor and 5G. SK hynix and Qualcomm held talks regarding collaboration on the development of data center applications and high-speed memory for PCs, an update from the South Korean company reads. SKT and Qualcomm discussed cooperation in 5G business areas including metaverse and smart factory. "With competition intensifying in the global ICT market, cooperation is no longer a matter of choice but an absolute necessity," says Park Jung-ho, Vice Chairman and CEO of SK Square and SK hynix in the update. "All ICT affiliate companies of SK will lead innovations by pursuing cooperation that goes beyond all national borders and industries."
SK ICT strengthen cooperation with Qualcomm During a meeting at CES 2022, Park Jung-ho, Vice Chairman and CEO of SK Square and SK hynix, held a meeting with Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, to discuss cooperation in the field of ICT.
Invertek Drives invests in manufacturing expansion Mid Wales-based manufacturer of electric motor control technology, Invertek Drives, is investing GPB 10 million to expand its global variable frequency drive (VFD) manufacturing and distribution centre, along with the development of a new Application Centre.
Trexon acquires Power Connector Trexon, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has completed the acquisition of Power Connector Inc. (PCI), a supplier of Tactical Communications interconnect for military applications.
Qualcomm expands its automotive footprint in Europe Qualcomm Technologies says it has opened an engineering software office in Berlin, focused on supporting its European automotive customers with the latest Snapdragon Digital Chassis.
Ad
Hanwha acquires part of Samsung's wireless module business Hanwha Solutions says it has signed an agreement with Samsung Electro-Mechanics to acquire its wireless module business unit, which manufactures Wi-Fi and 5G mmWave antenna modules using organic substrate. The deal is expected to be closed by late March in 2022.
Ad
Navitas opens GaN IC design center dedicated to EVs Navitas Semiconductor is opening a new electric vehicle (EV) Design Center, further expanding into higher-power GaN markets.
Fire at ASML Berlin may impact EUV optical component supply A fire occurred at ASML’s factory in Berlin, Germany on January 3. According to TrendForce’s preliminary inquiry, approximately 200 square metre out of a factory floor covering 32,000 square metre was affected by the fire.
Fire incident at ASML Berlin On Tuesday morning, ASML reported that there had been a fire inside a part of its factory in Berlin, Germany, the night before
Micron updates on the situation in Xi’an, China Micron Technology says it is in full compliance with the Xi’an Government’s city closure, which took effect on December 23, 2021.
AMD expects to close Xilinx deal in 1Q22 AMD and Xilinx says that the companies are continuing to make progress on the regulatory approvals for acquisition.
Samsung provides an update on the Situation in Xi’an, China The South Korean company says in a statement, published on December 29, 2021, that the company has decided to temporarily adjust operations at its manufacturing facilities in Xi’an, China due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation
Intel Sells SSD business and Dalian facility to SK hynix The US chipmaker says that it has completed its first closing in the sale of its NAND and SSD business to SK hynix.
SEMI urges EU to make semiconductor industry a top priority SEMI calls for closer cooperation among EU member states on technology and prioritisation of semiconductor technology ahead of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union that begins January 1, 2022.
NDK closes two factories in Malaysia due to heavy rain Quartz crystals producer, Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK), says that the company’s subsidiaries in Malaysia, Asia NDK Crystal SDN. BHD. and NDK Quartz Malaysia SDN. BHD., have sustained flooding damages due to heavy rains, which had lasted till December 18, 2021.
Taiyo Yuden halts production at factory in the Philippines Japanese materials and electronics company, Taiyo Yuden, announces that its subsidiary Taiyo Yuden (Philippines), Inc., which is located in Lapulapu City, Cebu, has been affected by Typhoon #22 (also know as Typhoon Rai).
Change at the helm at Robert Bosch GmbH Effective January 1, 2022, there will be a change on the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. Harald Kroeger will leave the board of management at his own request at the end of the year.
AMD expands wafer agreement with GF to guarantee supply GlobalFoundries says it has agreed to amend its Wafer Supply Agreement (WSA) with AMD to increase the volume of chips GF will supply as well as extend the terms of the agreement to secure supply through 2025.
Aehr receives new order for four FOX-NP systems Aehr Test Systems has received an order from a current silicon photonics customer for four additional FOX-NP systems, which are expected to ship over the next six to seven months.
YES expands capabilities via the acquisition of SPEC YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, has acquired SPEC (Semiconductor Process Equipment Corporation) of Valencia, California for an undisclosed amount.
Hirose team up with Fairphone to integrate fairtrade gold Hirose, together with Fairphone and the Fairtrade Foundation, investigated how to increase the amount of responsible gold in Fairphone products. As a result, Hirose were able to integrate more Fairtrade gold into the Fairphone supply chain.
SK hynix gets Chinese "Ok" for Intel NAND deal SK hynix has received merger clearance from the Chinese antitrust authority, State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) for its acquisition of Intel NAND and SSD business.
TE acquires product line from Phoenix Contact TE Connectivity (TE) has acquired the force-guided narrow safety relay (NSR) elementary relay technology from the Phoenix Contact.
NA semi equipment industry posts November 2021 billings North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.93 billion in billings worldwide in November 2021, reports SEMI.
Renesas completes its acquisition of Celeno Renesas Electronics has completed its previously announced acquisition of provider of smart Wi-Fi solutions provider Celeno Communications, as of December 20, 2021.
ams OSRAM to sell Fluence business to Signify ams OSRAM confirms that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Fluence horticulture lighting systems business and brand to Signify for USD 272 million.
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer Swedish technology company Mycronic has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer in Asia.Load more news