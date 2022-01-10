© SK Telecom

SK ICT strengthen cooperation with Qualcomm

During a meeting at CES 2022, Park Jung-ho, Vice Chairman and CEO of SK Square and SK hynix, held a meeting with Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, to discuss cooperation in the field of ICT.

At the meeting, which was also joined by Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SK Telecom, and Lee Seok-Hee, CEO of SK hynix, the executives discussed cooperation in areas such as semiconductor and 5G. SK hynix and Qualcomm held talks regarding collaboration on the development of data center applications and high-speed memory for PCs, an update from the South Korean company reads. SKT and Qualcomm discussed cooperation in 5G business areas including metaverse and smart factory. "With competition intensifying in the global ICT market, cooperation is no longer a matter of choice but an absolute necessity," says Park Jung-ho, Vice Chairman and CEO of SK Square and SK hynix in the update. "All ICT affiliate companies of SK will lead innovations by pursuing cooperation that goes beyond all national borders and industries."