© Invertek Drives Business | January 07, 2022
Invertek Drives invests in manufacturing expansion
Mid Wales-based manufacturer of electric motor control technology, Invertek Drives, is investing GPB 10 million to expand its global variable frequency drive (VFD) manufacturing and distribution centre, along with the development of a new Application Centre.
The company says in a press release that the investment will create 85 new jobs over the next 12 months. The news is a further commitment by the company to the Mid Wales region following its expansion in 2019 with a new 5,500 square metre global manufacturing and distribution facility adjoining its existing site at the Offa’s Dyke Business Park. “We’ve seen significant growth in sales and turnover over the past 18 months despite the global pandemic,” says Shaun Dean, CEO of Invertek Drives, and who is also Senior Vice President of Sumitomo Heavy Industries and CEO of Power Transmission and Controls Group (EMEIA Business HQ), in the press release. “Invertek’s approach to maintaining strategic stock of components has ensured we’ve been able to continue manufacturing our Optidrive range of VFDs despite the global supply chain problems currently facing many manufacturers,” he continues. With the expanded manufacturing facility, Invertek Drives will be able to increase its production from 350,000 units a year to 600,000. The company says it will add three new production lines each consisting of six Global Assembly Cells (GACS) allowing the increase in production. The extension to the existing 5,500 square metre manufacturing facility comes just three years after it was completed. The company will also purchase the building from the Welsh Government which undertook the initial construction and leased it back. The new Application Centre will be used to showcase Invertek’s products to potential and existing customers and used for training sales, technical, and servicing personnel. Investment will also be made in its expanding Innovation and Research and Development facilities. New R&D laboratories, including a dedicated motor room, test and validation centre have already been completed over the previous two years.
Hanwha acquires part of Samsung's wireless module business Hanwha Solutions says it has signed an agreement with Samsung Electro-Mechanics to acquire its wireless module business unit, which manufactures Wi-Fi and 5G mmWave antenna modules using organic substrate. The deal is expected to be closed by late March in 2022.
Navitas opens GaN IC design center dedicated to EVs Navitas Semiconductor is opening a new electric vehicle (EV) Design Center, further expanding into higher-power GaN markets.
Fire at ASML Berlin may impact EUV optical component supply A fire occurred at ASML’s factory in Berlin, Germany on January 3. According to TrendForce’s preliminary inquiry, approximately 200 square metre out of a factory floor covering 32,000 square metre was affected by the fire.
Fire incident at ASML Berlin On Tuesday morning, ASML reported that there had been a fire inside a part of its factory in Berlin, Germany, the night before
Micron updates on the situation in Xi’an, China Micron Technology says it is in full compliance with the Xi’an Government’s city closure, which took effect on December 23, 2021.
AMD expects to close Xilinx deal in 1Q22 AMD and Xilinx says that the companies are continuing to make progress on the regulatory approvals for acquisition.
Samsung provides an update on the Situation in Xi’an, China The South Korean company says in a statement, published on December 29, 2021, that the company has decided to temporarily adjust operations at its manufacturing facilities in Xi’an, China due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation
Intel Sells SSD business and Dalian facility to SK hynix The US chipmaker says that it has completed its first closing in the sale of its NAND and SSD business to SK hynix.
SEMI urges EU to make semiconductor industry a top priority SEMI calls for closer cooperation among EU member states on technology and prioritisation of semiconductor technology ahead of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union that begins January 1, 2022.
NDK closes two factories in Malaysia due to heavy rain Quartz crystals producer, Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK), says that the company’s subsidiaries in Malaysia, Asia NDK Crystal SDN. BHD. and NDK Quartz Malaysia SDN. BHD., have sustained flooding damages due to heavy rains, which had lasted till December 18, 2021.
Taiyo Yuden halts production at factory in the Philippines Japanese materials and electronics company, Taiyo Yuden, announces that its subsidiary Taiyo Yuden (Philippines), Inc., which is located in Lapulapu City, Cebu, has been affected by Typhoon #22 (also know as Typhoon Rai).
Change at the helm at Robert Bosch GmbH Effective January 1, 2022, there will be a change on the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. Harald Kroeger will leave the board of management at his own request at the end of the year.
AMD expands wafer agreement with GF to guarantee supply GlobalFoundries says it has agreed to amend its Wafer Supply Agreement (WSA) with AMD to increase the volume of chips GF will supply as well as extend the terms of the agreement to secure supply through 2025.
Aehr receives new order for four FOX-NP systems Aehr Test Systems has received an order from a current silicon photonics customer for four additional FOX-NP systems, which are expected to ship over the next six to seven months.
YES expands capabilities via the acquisition of SPEC YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, has acquired SPEC (Semiconductor Process Equipment Corporation) of Valencia, California for an undisclosed amount.
Hirose team up with Fairphone to integrate fairtrade gold Hirose, together with Fairphone and the Fairtrade Foundation, investigated how to increase the amount of responsible gold in Fairphone products. As a result, Hirose were able to integrate more Fairtrade gold into the Fairphone supply chain.
SK hynix gets Chinese "Ok" for Intel NAND deal SK hynix has received merger clearance from the Chinese antitrust authority, State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) for its acquisition of Intel NAND and SSD business.
TE acquires product line from Phoenix Contact TE Connectivity (TE) has acquired the force-guided narrow safety relay (NSR) elementary relay technology from the Phoenix Contact.
NA semi equipment industry posts November 2021 billings North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.93 billion in billings worldwide in November 2021, reports SEMI.
Renesas completes its acquisition of Celeno Renesas Electronics has completed its previously announced acquisition of provider of smart Wi-Fi solutions provider Celeno Communications, as of December 20, 2021.
ams OSRAM to sell Fluence business to Signify ams OSRAM confirms that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Fluence horticulture lighting systems business and brand to Signify for USD 272 million.
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer Swedish technology company Mycronic has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer in Asia.
USound raises USD 30 million to ramp product manufacturing USound, a developer and manufacturer of MEMS loudspeakers for personal devices and wearable technology, has raised USD 30 million to move into mass production of its second generation MEMS loudspeakers for several global companies.
SiPearl receives €17.5 million in funding SiPearl has just been awarded a EUR 17.5 million funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program. The funding will support the development and scale-up of SiPearl future-generation microprocessor. The funding aims to contribute to ensure European sovereignty in supercomputing for solving scientific, industrial and societal challenges.
Malaysian floods disrupts production at BE Semiconductor The extended and record rainfall in Malaysia is affecting BE Semiconductor main production facility in Shah Alam, Malaysia. The weather has caused flooding of the assembly floor for die attach systems.
Inertial Labs acquires MEMSENSE Inertial Labs, a developer and supplier of position and orientation technologies, has acquired MEMSENSE, a supplier for MEMS-based Inertial Measurement Units (IMU).