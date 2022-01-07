© Invertek Drives

Invertek Drives invests in manufacturing expansion

Mid Wales-based manufacturer of electric motor control technology, Invertek Drives, is investing GPB 10 million to expand its global variable frequency drive (VFD) manufacturing and distribution centre, along with the development of a new Application Centre.

The company says in a press release that the investment will create 85 new jobs over the next 12 months. The news is a further commitment by the company to the Mid Wales region following its expansion in 2019 with a new 5,500 square metre global manufacturing and distribution facility adjoining its existing site at the Offa’s Dyke Business Park. “We’ve seen significant growth in sales and turnover over the past 18 months despite the global pandemic,” says Shaun Dean, CEO of Invertek Drives, and who is also Senior Vice President of Sumitomo Heavy Industries and CEO of Power Transmission and Controls Group (EMEIA Business HQ), in the press release. “Invertek’s approach to maintaining strategic stock of components has ensured we’ve been able to continue manufacturing our Optidrive range of VFDs despite the global supply chain problems currently facing many manufacturers,” he continues. With the expanded manufacturing facility, Invertek Drives will be able to increase its production from 350,000 units a year to 600,000. The company says it will add three new production lines each consisting of six Global Assembly Cells (GACS) allowing the increase in production. The extension to the existing 5,500 square metre manufacturing facility comes just three years after it was completed. The company will also purchase the building from the Welsh Government which undertook the initial construction and leased it back. The new Application Centre will be used to showcase Invertek’s products to potential and existing customers and used for training sales, technical, and servicing personnel. Investment will also be made in its expanding Innovation and Research and Development facilities. New R&D laboratories, including a dedicated motor room, test and validation centre have already been completed over the previous two years.