Trexon acquires Power Connector

Trexon, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has completed the acquisition of Power Connector Inc. (PCI), a supplier of Tactical Communications interconnect for military applications.

Based in Suffolk County, New York, PCI is a Defense Logistics Agency QPL manufacturer of MIL-DTL-55181 and MIL-DTL-55116 connectors. Designed into hand-held and mounted radio systems, PCI’s power connectors, audio connectors and other interconnect components complement Trexon’s existing specialty connectivity offerings for mission critical applications. “With this acquisition, Trexon continues to build a market leader of specialty connectivity solutions for mission-critical applications. We look forward to working with the strong team that Andy Linder has built as we look to maximize the growth potential of PCI,” says Jeff Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trexon in a press release. Dr. Nildeep Patel, President of Trexon Engineered Products Division adds, “The addition of PCI adds yet another component to the value-add cable, connectivity / interconnect solutions that are currently offered by Trexon within the Aerospace and Defense markets, while expanding our product portfolio into specialty power and audio connectors. We believe this will be a symbiotic relationship, allowing PCI to benefit from our broad technical expertise, international salesforce, and global footprint.”