Qualcomm expands its automotive footprint in Europe

Qualcomm Technologies says it has opened an engineering software office in Berlin, focused on supporting its European automotive customers with the latest Snapdragon® Digital Chassis.

Europe is an epicenter for technology R&D, with many of the world’s biggest automotive manufactures headquartered in region. Qualcomm Technologies has multiple office sites in Europe supporting custom engineering, R&D and product marketing, spanning Germany, France, Italy and the UK. The Snapdragon Digital Chassis is comprised of open and scalable cloud-connected platforms designed for automotive telematics and connectivity, digital cockpit, as well as driver assistance and autonomy. “The office opening is further evidence of the company’s commitment to bring new and exciting technologies to the Automotive sector,” says Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president and president Europe/MEA, Qualcomm Europe, in a press release. “I am incredibly proud of the talented team we have in Europe, and our teams globally. I am excited to deepen the relationships we have with our automotive customers by creating open, scalable, and comprehensive automotive platforms that encompasses semiconductors, systems, software and services. We are empowering the broader automotive ecosystem to rapidly transform their vehicles for the digital era.”