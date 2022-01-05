© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Hanwha acquires part of Samsung's wireless module business

Hanwha Solutions says it has signed an agreement with Samsung Electro-Mechanics to acquire its wireless module business unit, which manufactures Wi-Fi and 5G mmWave antenna modules using organic substrate. The deal is expected to be closed by late March in 2022.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics boasts technological prowess for designing advanced Wi-Fi modules with high-density packaging solutions and rigorous testing capabilities. It has accumulated design-to-manufacturing capabilities in coordination with suppliers globally. "Combining Samsung Electro-Mechanics' wireless module design-to-manufacturing capability with Hanwha's global business network will inevitably create significant business opportunities," says Hanwha Solutions' Senior Executive Vice President Jang Se Young, in a press release. Jang, who worked at Samsung Electronics before joining Hanwha in April 2021, adds, "Incorporating high-growth SiP business into our electronics business portfolio, we are seeking to pursue sustainable growth with prospective businesses and talented workforce." The acquisition is expected to accelerate the Company's expansion into the module business for high-tech devices. Moving beyond traditional smartphone-based wireless modules, it aims to apply them to wireless earbuds, VR/AR devices and automotive electronic devices. Given the remarkable growth for the internet of vehicles, in-car entertainment and advanced driver assistance system, the demand for wireless modules in the automotive electronics market is expected to grow significantly.