Navitas opens GaN IC design center dedicated to EVs

Navitas Semiconductor is opening a new electric vehicle (EV) Design Center, further expanding into higher-power GaN markets.

GaN OBCs, DC-DC converters and traction inverters are estimated to extend EV range or reduce battery costs by 5%, and to accelerate adoption of EVs worldwide by three years. An EV-upgrade to GaN is estimated to reduce road-sector CO2 emissions by 20%/year by 2050, the target of the Paris Accord, the company writes in a press release. The new Design Center, based in Shanghai, China, hosts an experienced team of power system designers with comprehensive capabilities across electrical, thermal and mechanical design, software development, and complete simulation and prototyping capabilities. EV customers will be supported worldwide by the new team, from concept to prototype, through to full qualification and mass production. "The design center will develop schematics, layouts, and firmware for full-function, productizable EV power systems. Navitas will work in partnership with OBC, DC-DC and traction system companies to create innovative, world-class solutions with the highest power density and highest efficiency to propel GaN into mainstream eMobility," says Mr. Hao SUN, the new Sr. Director of the Shanghai Design Center, in the press release. "The Navitas EV team has rich talent and proven experience delivering power systems," adds Charles ZHA, VP and GM of Navitas China. "EMobility is an exciting expansion market for GaN, with an estimated $250 potential content per EV. Market-by-market, Navitas is making swift progress into higher-power applications, like EV, data center and solar."