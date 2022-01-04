© ASML - For illustrative purposes only

Fire incident at ASML Berlin

On Tuesday morning, ASML reported that there had been a fire inside a part of its factory in Berlin, Germany, the night before

The fire was extinguished during the night and no persons were injured during this incident. The company says that it currently too early to make any statement on the damage or whether the incident will have any impact on the output plan for this year. "It will take a few days to conduct a thorough investigation and make a full assessment. As soon as we have such assessment, we will provide an update," the company writes in the update. ASML Berlin manufactures components for ASML’s lithography systems, including wafer tables and clamps, reticle chucks and mirror blocks. ASML acquired Berliner Glas in 2020.