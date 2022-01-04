© ASML - For illustrative purposes only Business | January 04, 2022
Fire incident at ASML Berlin
On Tuesday morning, ASML reported that there had been a fire inside a part of its factory in Berlin, Germany, the night before
The fire was extinguished during the night and no persons were injured during this incident. The company says that it currently too early to make any statement on the damage or whether the incident will have any impact on the output plan for this year. "It will take a few days to conduct a thorough investigation and make a full assessment. As soon as we have such assessment, we will provide an update," the company writes in the update. ASML Berlin manufactures components for ASML’s lithography systems, including wafer tables and clamps, reticle chucks and mirror blocks. ASML acquired Berliner Glas in 2020.
Samsung provides an update on the Situation in Xi’an, China The South Korean company says in a statement, published on December 29, 2021, that the company has decided to temporarily adjust operations at its manufacturing facilities in Xi’an, China due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation
Intel Sells SSD business and Dalian facility to SK hynix The US chipmaker says that it has completed its first closing in the sale of its NAND and SSD business to SK hynix.
SEMI urges EU to make semiconductor industry a top priority SEMI calls for closer cooperation among EU member states on technology and prioritisation of semiconductor technology ahead of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union that begins January 1, 2022.
NDK closes two factories in Malaysia due to heavy rain Quartz crystals producer, Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK), says that the company’s subsidiaries in Malaysia, Asia NDK Crystal SDN. BHD. and NDK Quartz Malaysia SDN. BHD., have sustained flooding damages due to heavy rains, which had lasted till December 18, 2021.
Taiyo Yuden halts production at factory in the Philippines Japanese materials and electronics company, Taiyo Yuden, announces that its subsidiary Taiyo Yuden (Philippines), Inc., which is located in Lapulapu City, Cebu, has been affected by Typhoon #22 (also know as Typhoon Rai).
Change at the helm at Robert Bosch GmbH Effective January 1, 2022, there will be a change on the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. Harald Kroeger will leave the board of management at his own request at the end of the year.
AMD expands wafer agreement with GF to guarantee supply GlobalFoundries says it has agreed to amend its Wafer Supply Agreement (WSA) with AMD to increase the volume of chips GF will supply as well as extend the terms of the agreement to secure supply through 2025.
Aehr receives new order for four FOX-NP systems Aehr Test Systems has received an order from a current silicon photonics customer for four additional FOX-NP systems, which are expected to ship over the next six to seven months.
YES expands capabilities via the acquisition of SPEC YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, has acquired SPEC (Semiconductor Process Equipment Corporation) of Valencia, California for an undisclosed amount.
Hirose team up with Fairphone to integrate fairtrade gold Hirose, together with Fairphone and the Fairtrade Foundation, investigated how to increase the amount of responsible gold in Fairphone products. As a result, Hirose were able to integrate more Fairtrade gold into the Fairphone supply chain.
SK hynix gets Chinese "Ok" for Intel NAND deal SK hynix has received merger clearance from the Chinese antitrust authority, State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) for its acquisition of Intel NAND and SSD business.
TE acquires product line from Phoenix Contact TE Connectivity (TE) has acquired the force-guided narrow safety relay (NSR) elementary relay technology from the Phoenix Contact.
NA semi equipment industry posts November 2021 billings North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.93 billion in billings worldwide in November 2021, reports SEMI.
Renesas completes its acquisition of Celeno Renesas Electronics has completed its previously announced acquisition of provider of smart Wi-Fi solutions provider Celeno Communications, as of December 20, 2021.
ams OSRAM to sell Fluence business to Signify ams OSRAM confirms that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Fluence horticulture lighting systems business and brand to Signify for USD 272 million.
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer Swedish technology company Mycronic has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer in Asia.
USound raises USD 30 million to ramp product manufacturing USound, a developer and manufacturer of MEMS loudspeakers for personal devices and wearable technology, has raised USD 30 million to move into mass production of its second generation MEMS loudspeakers for several global companies.
SiPearl receives €17.5 million in funding SiPearl has just been awarded a EUR 17.5 million funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program. The funding will support the development and scale-up of SiPearl future-generation microprocessor. The funding aims to contribute to ensure European sovereignty in supercomputing for solving scientific, industrial and societal challenges.
Malaysian floods disrupts production at BE Semiconductor The extended and record rainfall in Malaysia is affecting BE Semiconductor main production facility in Shah Alam, Malaysia. The weather has caused flooding of the assembly floor for die attach systems.
Inertial Labs acquires MEMSENSE Inertial Labs, a developer and supplier of position and orientation technologies, has acquired MEMSENSE, a supplier for MEMS-based Inertial Measurement Units (IMU).
Converge opens new entity in Hong Kong Distributor Converge has just completed its latest expansion project as the company has opened a new 30,080 square foot warehouse and also established a new entity for Converge in Hong Kong; Converge (Hong Kong) Electronics Limited.
Tongyu is now an official supplier for Samsung Guangdong Tongyu Communication Inc. a China-based communications solution provider, has officially been listed as a supplier for Samsung Electronics.
Rochester receives IATF-16949 letter of conformance Rochester Electronics has earned a letter of conformance, confirming its Quality Management System (QMS) complies with the requirements of the standard IATF 16949:2016 for the Design and Manufacture of semiconductor components.
Entegris to acquire CMC Materials Entegris and CMC Materials have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Entegris will acquire CMC Materials in a cash and stock transaction with an enterprise value of approximately USD 6.5 billion.
Pfeiffer Vacuum opens new Silicon Valley innovation centre Pfeiffer Vacuum has opened the doors to its new 10,000 square foot Silicon Valley Innovation Centre (SVIC) in San José. The new facility will create more than 20 new high-tech jobs.
Intel invests $7.1 billion in new Malaysian plant U.S. chip maker Intel has announced that it will invest more than MYR 30 billion (USD 7.1 billion) in its Malaysian operation.