© Micron

Micron updates on the situation in Xi’an, China

Micron Technology says it is in full compliance with the Xi’an Government’s city closure, which took effect on December 23, 2021.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, contractors and the broader Xi’an community," the company writes in the statement. The city’s closure has reduced Micron’s team member and contractor workforce at our Xi’an site, resulting in some impact to output levels of our DRAM assembly and test operations there. We are working with suppliers operating in this region that face similar challenges. The company says that it is also working with local government officials to identify solutions that will enable us to minimize impact of the situation and maintain operations at the site safely. "We are tapping our global supply chain, including our subcontractor partners, to help service our customers for these DRAM products. We project that these efforts will allow us to meet most of our customer demand, however there may be some near-term delays as we activate our network. New or more stringent restrictions impacting our operations in Xi'an may be increasingly difficult to mitigate. We will continue to address the situation proactively and work closely with our customers, suppliers and logistics partners to ensure we minimize any impact to delivery schedules," the company writes.