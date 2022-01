© Paul Sakuma / AMD

“We continue making good progress on the required regulatory approvals to close our transaction. While we had previously expected that we would secure all approvals by the end of 2021, we have not yet completed the process and we now expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022. Our conversations with regulators continue to progress productively, and we expect to secure all required approvals,” the companies state in an update. There are no additional changes to the deal or plans regarding the transaction. It was back in late October that the companies announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement for AMD to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at USD 35 billion.