© Samsung

Samsung provides an update on the Situation in Xi’an, China

The South Korean company says in a statement, published on December 29, 2021, that the company has decided to temporarily adjust operations at its manufacturing facilities in Xi’an, China due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation

"This decision was made in accordance with our commitment to protecting the health and safety of our employees and partners, which remains our top priority," the company writes in the update. The company also went on to say that it will take all necessary measures, which will include leveraging its global manufacturing network, to ensure that customers are not affected.