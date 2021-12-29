© Melexis - for illustrative purposes only

SEMI urges EU to make semiconductor industry a top priority

SEMI calls for closer cooperation among EU member states on technology and prioritisation of semiconductor technology ahead of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union that begins January 1, 2022.

SEMI Europe President Laith Altimime and Soitec CEO Paul Boudre, vice chair of the SEMI Europe Advisory Board, sent a letter to French president Emmanuel Macron, to request that the upcoming French Presidency of the Council of the European Union make it a key priority to encourage deeper collaboration among member states in the interest of advancing the semiconductor industry. “Only strong leadership among member states and a comprehensive semiconductor strategy can help Europe secure its technological vision,” Altimime said. “SEMI encourages strong member state partnerships to ensure Europe’s long-term resiliency, economic growth and prosperity.” France is well-positioned to further Europe’s technological ambitions and the value of its electronics manufacturing industry. The region is a key pillar of Europe’s future industrial leadership and resilience, as stated in the recently published description of the European Chips Act and the Alliance on Processors and Semiconductor Technologies, key building blocks of Europe’s technological vision and strategy.