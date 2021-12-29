© Melexis - for illustrative purposes only Business | December 29, 2021
SEMI urges EU to make semiconductor industry a top priority
SEMI calls for closer cooperation among EU member states on technology and prioritisation of semiconductor technology ahead of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union that begins January 1, 2022.
SEMI Europe President Laith Altimime and Soitec CEO Paul Boudre, vice chair of the SEMI Europe Advisory Board, sent a letter to French president Emmanuel Macron, to request that the upcoming French Presidency of the Council of the European Union make it a key priority to encourage deeper collaboration among member states in the interest of advancing the semiconductor industry. “Only strong leadership among member states and a comprehensive semiconductor strategy can help Europe secure its technological vision,” Altimime said. “SEMI encourages strong member state partnerships to ensure Europe’s long-term resiliency, economic growth and prosperity.” France is well-positioned to further Europe’s technological ambitions and the value of its electronics manufacturing industry. The region is a key pillar of Europe’s future industrial leadership and resilience, as stated in the recently published description of the European Chips Act and the Alliance on Processors and Semiconductor Technologies, key building blocks of Europe’s technological vision and strategy.
Change at the helm at Robert Bosch GmbH Effective January 1, 2022, there will be a change on the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. Harald Kroeger will leave the board of management at his own request at the end of the year.
AMD expands wafer agreement with GF to guarantee supply GlobalFoundries says it has agreed to amend its Wafer Supply Agreement (WSA) with AMD to increase the volume of chips GF will supply as well as extend the terms of the agreement to secure supply through 2025.
Aehr receives new order for four FOX-NP systems Aehr Test Systems has received an order from a current silicon photonics customer for four additional FOX-NP systems, which are expected to ship over the next six to seven months.
YES expands capabilities via the acquisition of SPEC YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, has acquired SPEC (Semiconductor Process Equipment Corporation) of Valencia, California for an undisclosed amount.
Hirose team up with Fairphone to integrate fairtrade gold Hirose, together with Fairphone and the Fairtrade Foundation, investigated how to increase the amount of responsible gold in Fairphone products. As a result, Hirose were able to integrate more Fairtrade gold into the Fairphone supply chain.
SK hynix gets Chinese "Ok" for Intel NAND deal SK hynix has received merger clearance from the Chinese antitrust authority, State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) for its acquisition of Intel NAND and SSD business.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
TE acquires product line from Phoenix Contact TE Connectivity (TE) has acquired the force-guided narrow safety relay (NSR) elementary relay technology from the Phoenix Contact.
NA semi equipment industry posts November 2021 billings North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.93 billion in billings worldwide in November 2021, reports SEMI.
Renesas completes its acquisition of Celeno Renesas Electronics has completed its previously announced acquisition of provider of smart Wi-Fi solutions provider Celeno Communications, as of December 20, 2021.
ams OSRAM to sell Fluence business to Signify ams OSRAM confirms that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Fluence horticulture lighting systems business and brand to Signify for USD 272 million.
Sponsored content by Evertiq New Media ABEvertiq supports Suicide Zero Instead of Christmas gifts, Evertiq has chosen to support an organization working to radically reduce suicides in Sweden – namely Suicide Zero. “It is with love and care for other people that we do this, and we are more than happy to give to others. I truly believe in raising awareness and spreading knowledge about this issue is key”, says Evertiq’s CEO Irma Björsell.
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer Swedish technology company Mycronic has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer in Asia.
USound raises USD 30 million to ramp product manufacturing USound, a developer and manufacturer of MEMS loudspeakers for personal devices and wearable technology, has raised USD 30 million to move into mass production of its second generation MEMS loudspeakers for several global companies.
SiPearl receives €17.5 million in funding SiPearl has just been awarded a EUR 17.5 million funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program. The funding will support the development and scale-up of SiPearl future-generation microprocessor. The funding aims to contribute to ensure European sovereignty in supercomputing for solving scientific, industrial and societal challenges.
Malaysian floods disrupts production at BE Semiconductor The extended and record rainfall in Malaysia is affecting BE Semiconductor main production facility in Shah Alam, Malaysia. The weather has caused flooding of the assembly floor for die attach systems.
Inertial Labs acquires MEMSENSE Inertial Labs, a developer and supplier of position and orientation technologies, has acquired MEMSENSE, a supplier for MEMS-based Inertial Measurement Units (IMU).
Converge opens new entity in Hong Kong Distributor Converge has just completed its latest expansion project as the company has opened a new 30,080 square foot warehouse and also established a new entity for Converge in Hong Kong; Converge (Hong Kong) Electronics Limited.
Tongyu is now an official supplier for Samsung Guangdong Tongyu Communication Inc. a China-based communications solution provider, has officially been listed as a supplier for Samsung Electronics.
Rochester receives IATF-16949 letter of conformance Rochester Electronics has earned a letter of conformance, confirming its Quality Management System (QMS) complies with the requirements of the standard IATF 16949:2016 for the Design and Manufacture of semiconductor components.
Entegris to acquire CMC Materials Entegris and CMC Materials have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Entegris will acquire CMC Materials in a cash and stock transaction with an enterprise value of approximately USD 6.5 billion.
Pfeiffer Vacuum opens new Silicon Valley innovation centre Pfeiffer Vacuum has opened the doors to its new 10,000 square foot Silicon Valley Innovation Centre (SVIC) in San José. The new facility will create more than 20 new high-tech jobs.
Intel invests $7.1 billion in new Malaysian plant U.S. chip maker Intel has announced that it will invest more than MYR 30 billion (USD 7.1 billion) in its Malaysian operation.
FormFactor opens new manufacturing facility in California FormFactor's new 90,000 square foot facility, located at its Livermore, California campus, will provide the company with additional capacity to manufacture advanced wafer probe cards, essential equipment to test semiconductor chips and support the growing test demand of advanced packaging.
Vishay to acquire the assets of Barry Industries for $21M Discrete semiconductor and passive component manufacturer, Vishay Intertechnology, says that it has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets and certain liabilities of Barry Industries for USD 21 million.
Mobileye Celebrates 100 Million EyeQ Chips Shipped Intel just recently announced its intent to take Mobileye public. Now the company celebrates the milestone of having shipped its 100 millionth EyeQ system-on-chip.
SemiFive acquires Hanatec SemiFive announces it has acquired Hanatec Co. Ltd., an official Samsung Foundry Design Solution Partner (DSP) and provider of ASIC design services.
Nepes Laweh opens new 600mm PLP fab South Korean semiconductor company, Nepes Laweh, says that it has successfully started production of the world's first 600mm x 600mm large Panel Level Packaging (PLP) using Deca's M-Series fan-out technologies at its newly opened Cheongan Campus.