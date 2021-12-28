© joegough dreamstime.com

NDK closes two factories in Malaysia due to heavy rain

Quartz crystals producer, Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK), says that the company’s subsidiaries in Malaysia, Asia NDK Crystal SDN. BHD. and NDK Quartz Malaysia SDN. BHD., have sustained flooding damages due to heavy rains, which had lasted till December 18, 2021.

The Japanese company says in an update from December 20 that there has been no reported injuries among staff and that water has receded and recovery efforts are ongoing. NDK however expects that it will take some time before production is resumed, since a number of manufacturing lines got flooded. The company says that it is looking into the actual impact of the flooding on its consolidated financial results. “We will make a swift announcement in case it turns out that the flooding damages will incur a material impact on our consolidated financial results,” the update reads. Asian NDK Crystal SDN. BHD. accounts for around 10% of the group’s production, manufacturing products primarily for automotive and consumer applications. NDK Quartz Malaysia SDN. BHD. supplies 20% of crystal blank used by the whole group to its manufacturing subsidiaries.