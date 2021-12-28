© Taiyo Yuden Philippines via Facebook

Taiyo Yuden halts production at factory in the Philippines

Japanese materials and electronics company, Taiyo Yuden, announces that its subsidiary Taiyo Yuden (Philippines), Inc., which is located in Lapulapu City, Cebu, has been affected by Typhoon #22 (also know as Typhoon Rai).

The company sats that the damage to the building and equipment was minor. However, operations have currently been suspended while the company is undertaking work to restore the plant and checking the status of infrastructure such as electricity, logistics and so on. In an update posted on December 22 the company says that it will make further announcements once it can determine an estimated time when production will restart.