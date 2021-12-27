© Bosch

Change at the helm at Robert Bosch GmbH

Effective January 1, 2022, there will be a change on the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. Harald Kroeger will leave the board of management at his own request at the end of the year.

Harald Kroeger, currently responsible for – among other things – systems integration in the Mobility Solutions business sector and for the Cross Domain Computing Solutions and Automotive Steering divisions, will, at his own request, be leaving the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH effective December 31, 2021. Effective January 1, 2022, his responsibilities will be assumed by Dr. Markus Heyn, member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH, in his new role as chairman of the Mobility Solutions business sector. “Harald Kroeger was the driving force behind many developments of future importance, such as the setup of the pioneering Cross-Domain Computing Solutions division and the expansion of our semiconductor business. He set a successful course for the business operations for which he was responsible, even in challenging market conditions,” says Volkmar Denner, Chairman of the Board of Management, in a press releaes. Franz Fehrenbach, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, adds: “We regret Harald Kroeger’s decision and wish him all the very best for the future. His very inspirational leadership combined with his unique ability to promote the right people earned him a lot of esteem among his associates.”