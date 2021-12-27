© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Aehr receives new order for four FOX-NP systems

Aehr Test Systems has received an order from a current silicon photonics customer for four additional FOX-NP systems, which are expected to ship over the next six to seven months.

"This customer, one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers, continues to use Aehr for wafer level burn-in and stabilization of their silicon photonics wafers and is adding these FOX-NP systems for a new photonics based device application. Configured with two blades, each of these new FOX-NP systems allows two wafers to be tested in parallel using our proprietary WaferPak Contactors and enables testing either two of the same wafers or two different wafers with different test plans. This customer is expected to purchase new sets of WaferPaks to be used with these systems. As the applications and market for silicon photonics based devices continue to grow, we expect this customer to continue to increase their capacity in the future," says Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, in the press release, Erickson continues to explain that the production of integrated silicon photonics devices requires a stabilisation process which is a critical manufacturing step where the devices are subjected to high temperatures and power to stabilise the output power of the transceivers. "Our FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems allow this to be done on wafers up to 300mm for a more cost-effective and highly parallel process compared to packaged parts or modules."