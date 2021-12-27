© globalfoundries

AMD expands wafer agreement with GF to guarantee supply

GlobalFoundries says it has agreed to amend its Wafer Supply Agreement (WSA) with AMD to increase the volume of chips GF will supply as well as extend the terms of the agreement to secure supply through 2025.

The amended agreement also expands the breadth of the partnership, including supply assurance for AMD chips serving the datacenter, personal computing, embedded and other growth markets, a press release reads. GF has been manufacturing chips for AMD for more than 12 years, and this new agreement extends this partnership. With this agreement, AMD now expects to purchase approximately USD 2.1 billion of wafers from GF between 2022 and 2025. "We have been working closely with our customers for more than a year to help address the ongoing supply-demand imbalance in our industry," said Tom Caulfield, GF CEO, in the press release. "Our amended agreement with AMD is a prime example of our customers' desire and willingness to secure long-term supply. This agreement not only increases the volume of chips we will be producing for AMD, it also secures and extends their supply through 2025."