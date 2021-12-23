© kritchanut dreamstime.com

YES expands capabilities via the acquisition of SPEC

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, has acquired SPEC (Semiconductor Process Equipment Corporation) of Valencia, California for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition brings together two semiconductor equipment suppliers with more than 70 years of industry experience between them. “YES and SPEC have many characteristics in common,” says Rama Alapati, CEO of YES ina press release. “Both of us have accumulated decades of technological expertise and have installed hundreds of systems in dozens of countries. We both take pride in our many repeat customers, and our excellent industry reputations. In acquiring SPEC, we feel YES is now better-positioned to meet the growing demands of current and future customers in emerging markets such as HPC, AI/ML, 5G, autonomous driving, augmented reality, and other computationally intensive applications.” “The SPEC product line, which includes cleaning, etching, stripping and plating equipment, complements our portfolio well, and will allow YES to extend our offerings into the wet processing market,” adds Rezwan Lateef, President of YES. “We welcome SPEC’s employees to the YES team, and we look forward to developing a variety of new products together to address and anticipate customer needs.” In addition to augmenting its personnel resources with the SPEC staff, YES will gain more than 40,000 square feet of manufacturing, assembly, and cleanroom space in Valencia, as well as SPEC’s regional offices around the world.