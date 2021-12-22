© mailthepic dreamstime.com

TE acquires product line from Phoenix Contact

TE Connectivity (TE) has acquired the force-guided narrow safety relay (NSR) elementary relay technology from the Phoenix Contact.

The acquisition adds a single-pole, force-guided offering to TE’s broad relay portfolio for the factory automation, elevator and rail markets. As a part of the agreement, TE will assume responsibility for manufacturing and marketing of the NSR element relays. “As the industry continues to shift toward more advanced automation technologies, operator safety has easily become one of the most critical issues facing our customers today,” says Vish Ananthan, senior vice president and general manager of TE’s Industrial business, in a press release. “When humans are involved, equipment must work every time, without restrictions to functional safety. The addition of the NSR product line underscores our commitment to this vital need and to providing much needed space savings as our customers manage the dramatic increase of signal, power and data in the modern production environment.” Ulrich Leidecker, member of the Phoenix Contact management board and president of the Industry Management and Automation (IMA) division, adds, “We are confident that this partnership agreement with TE Connectivity will be the optimal basis for a successful global marketing of the NSR. With their expertise in engineering, manufacturing and distribution, we will bring the marketing of the NSR technology to a higher level and develop additional markets. We look forward to the expansion of this long-term partnership, which is an essential element of our safety relay strategy.”