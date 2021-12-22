© Renesas Electronics

Renesas completes its acquisition of Celeno

Renesas Electronics has completed its previously announced acquisition of provider of smart Wi-Fi solutions provider Celeno Communications, as of December 20, 2021.

Headquartered in Israel, Celeno offers a range of wireless communication solutions, including advanced Wi-Fi chipsets and software solutions, for high-performance home networks, smart buildings, enterprise and industrial markets. Renesas says it completed the transaction using approximately USD 315 million, with payment to be made gradually in cash following certain milestones as set forth in the definitive agreement. With the addition of Celeno’s Wi-Fi technologies and software expertise, Renesas will enhance its connectivity portfolio. With the transaction now closed, Celeno has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas. The addition of Celeno’s design center in Israel and R&D staff will strengthen Renesas’ global engineering and software development talent base.