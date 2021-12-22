© Renesas Electronics Business | December 22, 2021
Renesas completes its acquisition of Celeno
Renesas Electronics has completed its previously announced acquisition of provider of smart Wi-Fi solutions provider Celeno Communications, as of December 20, 2021.
Headquartered in Israel, Celeno offers a range of wireless communication solutions, including advanced Wi-Fi chipsets and software solutions, for high-performance home networks, smart buildings, enterprise and industrial markets. Renesas says it completed the transaction using approximately USD 315 million, with payment to be made gradually in cash following certain milestones as set forth in the definitive agreement. With the addition of Celeno’s Wi-Fi technologies and software expertise, Renesas will enhance its connectivity portfolio. With the transaction now closed, Celeno has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas. The addition of Celeno’s design center in Israel and R&D staff will strengthen Renesas’ global engineering and software development talent base.
Renesas completes its acquisition of Celeno Renesas Electronics has completed its previously announced acquisition of provider of smart Wi-Fi solutions provider Celeno Communications, as of December 20, 2021.
ams OSRAM to sell Fluence business to Signify ams OSRAM confirms that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Fluence horticulture lighting systems business and brand to Signify for USD 272 million.
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeConformal Coating Enemies – Challenges That Can Potentially Sabotage Your Coatings Process Global Technical Director (Coatings Division) Phil Kinner discusses the conformal coating process and the main enemies to avoid when it comes to successful application and performance.
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer Swedish technology company Mycronic has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer in Asia.
USound raises USD 30 million to ramp product manufacturing USound, a developer and manufacturer of MEMS loudspeakers for personal devices and wearable technology, has raised USD 30 million to move into mass production of its second generation MEMS loudspeakers for several global companies.
SiPearl receives €17.5 million in funding SiPearl has just been awarded a EUR 17.5 million funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program. The funding will support the development and scale-up of SiPearl future-generation microprocessor. The funding aims to contribute to ensure European sovereignty in supercomputing for solving scientific, industrial and societal challenges.
Malaysian floods disrupts production at BE Semiconductor The extended and record rainfall in Malaysia is affecting BE Semiconductor main production facility in Shah Alam, Malaysia. The weather has caused flooding of the assembly floor for die attach systems.
Inertial Labs acquires MEMSENSE Inertial Labs, a developer and supplier of position and orientation technologies, has acquired MEMSENSE, a supplier for MEMS-based Inertial Measurement Units (IMU).
Converge opens new entity in Hong Kong Distributor Converge has just completed its latest expansion project as the company has opened a new 30,080 square foot warehouse and also established a new entity for Converge in Hong Kong; Converge (Hong Kong) Electronics Limited.
Tongyu is now an official supplier for Samsung Guangdong Tongyu Communication Inc. a China-based communications solution provider, has officially been listed as a supplier for Samsung Electronics.
Rochester receives IATF-16949 letter of conformance Rochester Electronics has earned a letter of conformance, confirming its Quality Management System (QMS) complies with the requirements of the standard IATF 16949:2016 for the Design and Manufacture of semiconductor components.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Entegris to acquire CMC Materials Entegris and CMC Materials have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Entegris will acquire CMC Materials in a cash and stock transaction with an enterprise value of approximately USD 6.5 billion.
Pfeiffer Vacuum opens new Silicon Valley innovation centre Pfeiffer Vacuum has opened the doors to its new 10,000 square foot Silicon Valley Innovation Centre (SVIC) in San José. The new facility will create more than 20 new high-tech jobs.
Intel invests $7.1 billion in new Malaysian plant U.S. chip maker Intel has announced that it will invest more than MYR 30 billion (USD 7.1 billion) in its Malaysian operation.
FormFactor opens new manufacturing facility in California FormFactor's new 90,000 square foot facility, located at its Livermore, California campus, will provide the company with additional capacity to manufacture advanced wafer probe cards, essential equipment to test semiconductor chips and support the growing test demand of advanced packaging.
Vishay to acquire the assets of Barry Industries for $21M Discrete semiconductor and passive component manufacturer, Vishay Intertechnology, says that it has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets and certain liabilities of Barry Industries for USD 21 million.
Mobileye Celebrates 100 Million EyeQ Chips Shipped Intel just recently announced its intent to take Mobileye public. Now the company celebrates the milestone of having shipped its 100 millionth EyeQ system-on-chip.
SemiFive acquires Hanatec SemiFive announces it has acquired Hanatec Co. Ltd., an official Samsung Foundry Design Solution Partner (DSP) and provider of ASIC design services.
Nepes Laweh opens new 600mm PLP fab South Korean semiconductor company, Nepes Laweh, says that it has successfully started production of the world’s first 600mm x 600mm large Panel Level Packaging (PLP) using Deca’s M-Series fan-out technologies at its newly opened Cheongan Campus.
Rohm to expand with new production facility in Malaysia Rohm Co., LTD. and Rohm Wako Co., LTD. will build a new production facility at its manufacturing subsidiary in Malaysia, Rohm-Wako Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (RWEM) to increase production capacity of analog LSIs and transistors due to growing demands.
STMicro and Politecnico di Milano expand R&D capabilities STMicroelectronic and Politecnico di Milano (PoLiMi) have inaugurated the expansion of semiconductor-manufacturing capabilities at PoliFab, the University’s micro- and nanotechnology R&D center.
EMD Electronics to invest $1B to accelerate US growth EMD Electronics, the North American Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, says it will invest approximately USD 1 billion through 2025 in the US to accelerate growth opportunities in the electronics market.
Sensata acquires e-mobility component maker Sendyne Industrial technology company Sensata Technologies has acquired US-based Sendyne Corp, a developer of sensing and simulation technologies for next generation e-mobility.
Elmos sells its wafer fab in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems Elmos Semiconductor and Silex Microsystems AB, a MEMS foundry, have signed a sale and purchase agreement to transfer the Elmos 200mm wafer fabrication activities at the Dortmund location to Silex.
From TI to Wolfspeed - Joe Roybal to lead backend operations Silicon Carbide technology company Wolfspeed, is being joined by industry veteran Joe Roybal as he takes on the role as the company's Vice President of Backend Operations. Mr. Roybal joins Wolfspeed from Texas Instruments and bring with him over 20 years of operations and leadership experience.
Phoenix Contact sells its HMI manufacturing capabilities Phoenix Contact announces that it will sell its Filderstadt-based subsidiary Phoenix Contact HMI-IPC Technology to Renu Electronics Pvt. Ltd, a manufacturer of industrial electronics and factory automation products.
Leoni sells fiber optics and j-plasma units The automotive supplier says that it is selling its subsidiaries Leoni Fiber Optics GmbH, Leoni Fiber Optics, Inc. and j-plasma GmbH to a consortium of buyers around Weinert Industries AG.Load more news