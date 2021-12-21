© mycronic

Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer

Swedish technology company Mycronic has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer in Asia.

The order value is in the range of USD 3-5 million with delivery of the system planned for the first quarter of 2023. Mycronic provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors. “We are very pleased with the continued interest in SLX. The system has been developed with sustainability in mind, combining performance and productivity with dramatically lowered energy consumption,” says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in a press release.