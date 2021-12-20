© SiPearl

SiPearl receives €17.5 million in funding

SiPearl has just been awarded a EUR 17.5 million funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program. The funding will support the development and scale-up of SiPearl future-generation microprocessor. The funding aims to contribute to ensure European sovereignty in supercomputing for solving scientific, industrial and societal challenges.

More precisely, SiPearl has been awarded a EUR 2.5 million grant and up to EUR 15 million in equity investments from the European Commission EIC Accelerator program. SiPearl is designing high-performance and energy-efficient European microprocessor. Since its operational launch in January 2020, the company has grown to a headcount of 67 in France, Germany and Spain. Managed by a team of experts and executives from Atos, Intel, Marvell, MediaTek and STMicroelectronics, SiPearl has built an industrial and scientific ecosystem and contracted with Arm. “We are thrilled to have been selected by the EIC Accelerator program which aims to bring Europe to the forefront of innovation and new technologies. This funding will help us to create sustainable economic and strategic value for Europe: economic value with 1,000 employees by 2025, and strategic value with a roadmap of high-performance and power-efficient microprocessors to restore Europe’s lead in supercomputing," says Philippe Notton, CEO and founder of SiPearl in a press release detailing the funding.