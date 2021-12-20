© pichetw dreamstime.com

Inertial Labs acquires MEMSENSE

Inertial Labs, a developer and supplier of position and orientation technologies, has acquired MEMSENSE, a supplier for MEMS-based Inertial Measurement Units (IMU).

The combined company, which will have more than 100 employees and 500 customers, says that it expects to introduce breakthrough technologies at an accelerated pace across high-value areas such as autonomous vehicles, GPS-denied navigation, industrial machines, and aerospace & defense. “Our strategic acquisition of MEMSENSE brings together two high growth companies with proven performance in solving some of the world’s most difficult stabilization and navigation problems.” says Jamie Marraccini, President and CEO of Inertial Labs, in a press release. “Our customers will benefit from our combined capabilities and resources.” "As we move forward, Inertial Labs and MEMSENSE will define the future of MEMS IMUs,” adds James Brunsch, CEO of MEMSENSE. “Our focus on innovation, our world-class team, and our strength in customer collaboration allow us to deliver the exact specs needed by our customers." The combination will results in increased production capabilities of up to 50,000 units annually in order to meet the needs of larger Aerospace & Defense contracts for guidance and navigation applications. The combined company will also have expanded R&D efforts which will accelerate delivery of Inertial Measurement Units for stabilization applications like Electro-Optical Systems, Pan and Tilt platforms, and Remote Weapon Stations (RWS).