© Converge

Converge opens new entity in Hong Kong

Distributor Converge has just completed its latest expansion project as the company has opened a new 30,080 square foot warehouse and also established a new entity for Converge in Hong Kong; Converge (Hong Kong) Electronics Limited.

The company says in a press release that the facility will act as its main distribution center, located at Kowloon Bay in central Hong Kong. The space also includes a 6,000 square feet ESD area and maintains a storage area of the equivalent of 850 pallet positions. Converge has also installed advanced inspection tools including in-house X-ray, DECAP, baking oven, and an XRF device. In addition to space and equipment, the new entity welcomes new Component Quality Engineers and other warehouse staff with additional job opportunities opening in the coming months. “This facility demonstrates Converge’s commitment to our customers, the growing demand, and to having a safe and inviting work environment for our operations and quality team,” says Rens van Dorst, Global Logistics Services Director in the press release.