© Converge Business | December 20, 2021
Converge opens new entity in Hong Kong
Distributor Converge has just completed its latest expansion project as the company has opened a new 30,080 square foot warehouse and also established a new entity for Converge in Hong Kong; Converge (Hong Kong) Electronics Limited.
The company says in a press release that the facility will act as its main distribution center, located at Kowloon Bay in central Hong Kong. The space also includes a 6,000 square feet ESD area and maintains a storage area of the equivalent of 850 pallet positions. Converge has also installed advanced inspection tools including in-house X-ray, DECAP, baking oven, and an XRF device. In addition to space and equipment, the new entity welcomes new Component Quality Engineers and other warehouse staff with additional job opportunities opening in the coming months. “This facility demonstrates Converge’s commitment to our customers, the growing demand, and to having a safe and inviting work environment for our operations and quality team,” says Rens van Dorst, Global Logistics Services Director in the press release.
Tongyu is now an official supplier for Samsung Guangdong Tongyu Communication Inc. a China-based communications solution provider, has officially been listed as a supplier for Samsung Electronics.
Rochester receives IATF-16949 letter of conformance Rochester Electronics has earned a letter of conformance, confirming its Quality Management System (QMS) complies with the requirements of the standard IATF 16949:2016 for the Design and Manufacture of semiconductor components.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Entegris to acquire CMC Materials Entegris and CMC Materials have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Entegris will acquire CMC Materials in a cash and stock transaction with an enterprise value of approximately USD 6.5 billion.
Pfeiffer Vacuum opens new Silicon Valley innovation centre Pfeiffer Vacuum has opened the doors to its new 10,000 square foot Silicon Valley Innovation Centre (SVIC) in San José. The new facility will create more than 20 new high-tech jobs.
Intel invests $7.1 billion in new Malaysian plant U.S. chip maker Intel has announced that it will invest more than MYR 30 billion (USD 7.1 billion) in its Malaysian operation.
FormFactor opens new manufacturing facility in California FormFactor's new 90,000 square foot facility, located at its Livermore, California campus, will provide the company with additional capacity to manufacture advanced wafer probe cards, essential equipment to test semiconductor chips and support the growing test demand of advanced packaging.
Vishay to acquire the assets of Barry Industries for $21M Discrete semiconductor and passive component manufacturer, Vishay Intertechnology, says that it has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets and certain liabilities of Barry Industries for USD 21 million.
Mobileye Celebrates 100 Million EyeQ Chips Shipped Intel just recently announced its intent to take Mobileye public. Now the company celebrates the milestone of having shipped its 100 millionth EyeQ system-on-chip.
SemiFive acquires Hanatec SemiFive announces it has acquired Hanatec Co. Ltd., an official Samsung Foundry Design Solution Partner (DSP) and provider of ASIC design services.
Nepes Laweh opens new 600mm PLP fab South Korean semiconductor company, Nepes Laweh, says that it has successfully started production of the world’s first 600mm x 600mm large Panel Level Packaging (PLP) using Deca’s M-Series fan-out technologies at its newly opened Cheongan Campus.
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeConformal Coating Enemies – Challenges That Can Potentially Sabotage Your Coatings Process Global Technical Director (Coatings Division) Phil Kinner discusses the conformal coating process and the main enemies to avoid when it comes to successful application and performance.
Rohm to expand with new production facility in Malaysia Rohm Co., LTD. and Rohm Wako Co., LTD. will build a new production facility at its manufacturing subsidiary in Malaysia, Rohm-Wako Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (RWEM) to increase production capacity of analog LSIs and transistors due to growing demands.
STMicro and Politecnico di Milano expand R&D capabilities STMicroelectronic and Politecnico di Milano (PoLiMi) have inaugurated the expansion of semiconductor-manufacturing capabilities at PoliFab, the University’s micro- and nanotechnology R&D center.
EMD Electronics to invest $1B to accelerate US growth EMD Electronics, the North American Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, says it will invest approximately USD 1 billion through 2025 in the US to accelerate growth opportunities in the electronics market.
Sensata acquires e-mobility component maker Sendyne Industrial technology company Sensata Technologies has acquired US-based Sendyne Corp, a developer of sensing and simulation technologies for next generation e-mobility.
Elmos sells its wafer fab in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems Elmos Semiconductor and Silex Microsystems AB, a MEMS foundry, have signed a sale and purchase agreement to transfer the Elmos 200mm wafer fabrication activities at the Dortmund location to Silex.
From TI to Wolfspeed - Joe Roybal to lead backend operations Silicon Carbide technology company Wolfspeed, is being joined by industry veteran Joe Roybal as he takes on the role as the company's Vice President of Backend Operations. Mr. Roybal joins Wolfspeed from Texas Instruments and bring with him over 20 years of operations and leadership experience.
Phoenix Contact sells its HMI manufacturing capabilities Phoenix Contact announces that it will sell its Filderstadt-based subsidiary Phoenix Contact HMI-IPC Technology to Renu Electronics Pvt. Ltd, a manufacturer of industrial electronics and factory automation products.
Leoni sells fiber optics and j-plasma units The automotive supplier says that it is selling its subsidiaries Leoni Fiber Optics GmbH, Leoni Fiber Optics, Inc. and j-plasma GmbH to a consortium of buyers around Weinert Industries AG.
Nexperia to ramp up chip production with new fab in Malaysia Nexperia's subsidiary, Nexperia Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., will expand its presence in Malaysia with the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.
Entegris expands investments and manufacturing in Taiwan The US provider of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry says it's expanding its total investment in its new, manufacturing facility in Taiwan to approximately USD 500 million over the next three years.
Chip shortages will likely drive automotive OEMs to design their own chips Researchers at Gartner predicts that by 2025, chip shortages and trends as electrification and autonomy will drive 50% of the top 10 automotive OEMs to design their own chips in a move to gain control over their product roadmap and supply chains.
Navitas opens new GaN focused design centre Navitas Semiconductor is opening a new design centre dedicated to bringing next-gen GaN power ICs to enable data centers around the world to upgrade from silicon to GaN.
Molex acquires Keyssa's wireless connector technology Connectivity specialist, Molex, has acquired core technology and intellectual property from Keyssa Inc., a company focused on high-speed contactless connectors.
LEI expands semiconductor laser manufacturing operations Leonardo Electronics US Inc. (LEI), a US subsidiary of Leonardo and a provider of technologies for defense and commercial applications, says it plans to expand its regional presence in Oro Valley, Arizona, north of Tucson.
Bosch gives go-ahead for volume production of SiC chips They are small, powerful, and extremely efficient: semiconductors made of silicon carbide (SiC). After several years of development, Bosch is now starting volume production of SiC power semiconductors.
BMW is looking to secure its chip supply - inks several deals The German auto group has signed a trilateral agreement with microchip developer INOVA Semiconductors and semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries with the goal of securing several million semiconductors per year.