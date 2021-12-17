© Tongyu communication

Tongyu is now an official supplier for Samsung

Guangdong Tongyu Communication Inc. a China-based communications solution provider, has officially been listed as a supplier for Samsung Electronics.

Tongyu says that it obtained its supplier qualification from Samsung back in April 2021 for its 5G antenna technology. Following its supplier qualification, Tongyu and Samsung will work together on technical exchanges and project development. Tongyu will also provide Samsung arm with three years of paid testing services. "In Tongyu's 26 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, our technology has been used in a diverse range of applications and scenarios, and we have gained recognition from global operators and equipment vendors for our company spirit of 'loyalty, hard work, innovation and efficiency'. We believe that Tongyu's capabilities for technological innovation are rooted in gaining the trust of our customers. By harnessing the needs of our users as the driving force for development, we can quickly solve customer technical issues and respond to ongoing needs," says Zhonglin Wu, CEO of Guangdong Tongyu Communication Inc.