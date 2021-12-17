© nyul dreamstime.com

Rochester receives IATF-16949 letter of conformance

Rochester Electronics has earned a letter of conformance, confirming its Quality Management System (QMS) complies with the requirements of the standard IATF 16949:2016 for the Design and Manufacture of semiconductor components.

The use of semiconductor electronics in automotive applications has expanded rapidly over the last few decades and continues to be one of the fastest-growing segments. Consequently, the semiconductor supply chain has now become integral to a manufacturer’s product planning. Obtaining the letter demonstrates Rochester’s commitment to providing customers with the highest standards of products and services within the automotive industry. “We are extremely proud of our team for their work on achieving this milestone for the company. The requirements of the Automotive electronics industry align well with our capabilities and this sector represents a key element of our strategy for growth,” says Mike Dube, VP Manufacturing and Engineering, Rochester Electronics in a press release.