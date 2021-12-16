© Pfeiffer Vacuum

Pfeiffer Vacuum opens new Silicon Valley innovation centre

Pfeiffer Vacuum has opened the doors to its new 10,000 square foot Silicon Valley Innovation Centre (SVIC) in San José. The new facility will create more than 20 new high-tech jobs.

The SVIC serves North American customers in all technological questions around high-vacuum technology, focusing on semiconductor applications and the integrated Pfeiffer Vacuum products. Customers will be able to test and evaluate new vacuum solutions designed for their applications at early development stages. “Opening the Silicon Valley Innovation Center demonstrates our commitment to drive innovation for our customers in the semiconductor market, and to support the development of future technologies”, says Dr. Britta Giesen, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG in a press release. Vacuum technology is used in the semiconductor industry for the production of microprocessors, storage media, high definition displays and more. Customers primarily use a large number of medium and large backing pumps, but also turbopumps and measurement instruments. “The direct collaboration with our customers in Silicon Valley is becoming increasingly important as the complexity of the production of microprocessors continues to increase,” says Ming Lee, VP Sales for North America at Pfeiffer Vacuum. “The center and its team of experts will be essential in working even closer with our customers to efficiently design vacuum products and solutions for their technological challenges.”