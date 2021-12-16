© Pfeiffer Vacuum Business | December 16, 2021
Pfeiffer Vacuum opens new Silicon Valley innovation centre
Pfeiffer Vacuum has opened the doors to its new 10,000 square foot Silicon Valley Innovation Centre (SVIC) in San José. The new facility will create more than 20 new high-tech jobs.
The SVIC serves North American customers in all technological questions around high-vacuum technology, focusing on semiconductor applications and the integrated Pfeiffer Vacuum products. Customers will be able to test and evaluate new vacuum solutions designed for their applications at early development stages. “Opening the Silicon Valley Innovation Center demonstrates our commitment to drive innovation for our customers in the semiconductor market, and to support the development of future technologies”, says Dr. Britta Giesen, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG in a press release. Vacuum technology is used in the semiconductor industry for the production of microprocessors, storage media, high definition displays and more. Customers primarily use a large number of medium and large backing pumps, but also turbopumps and measurement instruments. “The direct collaboration with our customers in Silicon Valley is becoming increasingly important as the complexity of the production of microprocessors continues to increase,” says Ming Lee, VP Sales for North America at Pfeiffer Vacuum. “The center and its team of experts will be essential in working even closer with our customers to efficiently design vacuum products and solutions for their technological challenges.”
FormFactor opens new manufacturing facility in California FormFactor's new 90,000 square foot facility, located at its Livermore, California campus, will provide the company with additional capacity to manufacture advanced wafer probe cards, essential equipment to test semiconductor chips and support the growing test demand of advanced packaging.
Vishay to acquire the assets of Barry Industries for $21M Discrete semiconductor and passive component manufacturer, Vishay Intertechnology, says that it has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets and certain liabilities of Barry Industries for USD 21 million.
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeConformal Coating Enemies – Challenges That Can Potentially Sabotage Your Coatings Process Global Technical Director (Coatings Division) Phil Kinner discusses the conformal coating process and the main enemies to avoid when it comes to successful application and performance.
Mobileye Celebrates 100 Million EyeQ Chips Shipped Intel just recently announced its intent to take Mobileye public. Now the company celebrates the milestone of having shipped its 100 millionth EyeQ system-on-chip.
SemiFive acquires Hanatec SemiFive announces it has acquired Hanatec Co. Ltd., an official Samsung Foundry Design Solution Partner (DSP) and provider of ASIC design services.
Nepes Laweh opens new 600mm PLP fab South Korean semiconductor company, Nepes Laweh, says that it has successfully started production of the world’s first 600mm x 600mm large Panel Level Packaging (PLP) using Deca’s M-Series fan-out technologies at its newly opened Cheongan Campus.
Ad
Rohm to expand with new production facility in Malaysia Rohm Co., LTD. and Rohm Wako Co., LTD. will build a new production facility at its manufacturing subsidiary in Malaysia, Rohm-Wako Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (RWEM) to increase production capacity of analog LSIs and transistors due to growing demands.
Sponsored content by HamamatsuMEMS-FPI Kompaktowy detektor spektralny (od 1750 do 2150 nm) ze źródłem światła C15714 Niewielki moduł zawierający: źródło światła, kontroler, interferometr Fabry-Perot (FPI) i fotodiodę PIN. Wąskopasmowy filtr transmisyjny FPI jest przestrajany podawanym napięciem. Dołączony software pozwala na zmianę ustawień pomiarowych, zapis danych i wizualizację na komputerze z interfejsem USB. W pakiecie biblioteki DLL.
STMicro and Politecnico di Milano expand R&D capabilities STMicroelectronic and Politecnico di Milano (PoLiMi) have inaugurated the expansion of semiconductor-manufacturing capabilities at PoliFab, the University’s micro- and nanotechnology R&D center.
EMD Electronics to invest $1B to accelerate US growth EMD Electronics, the North American Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, says it will invest approximately USD 1 billion through 2025 in the US to accelerate growth opportunities in the electronics market.
Sensata acquires e-mobility component maker Sendyne Industrial technology company Sensata Technologies has acquired US-based Sendyne Corp, a developer of sensing and simulation technologies for next generation e-mobility.
Elmos sells its wafer fab in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems Elmos Semiconductor and Silex Microsystems AB, a MEMS foundry, have signed a sale and purchase agreement to transfer the Elmos 200mm wafer fabrication activities at the Dortmund location to Silex.
From TI to Wolfspeed - Joe Roybal to lead backend operations Silicon Carbide technology company Wolfspeed, is being joined by industry veteran Joe Roybal as he takes on the role as the company's Vice President of Backend Operations. Mr. Roybal joins Wolfspeed from Texas Instruments and bring with him over 20 years of operations and leadership experience.
Phoenix Contact sells its HMI manufacturing capabilities Phoenix Contact announces that it will sell its Filderstadt-based subsidiary Phoenix Contact HMI-IPC Technology to Renu Electronics Pvt. Ltd, a manufacturer of industrial electronics and factory automation products.
Leoni sells fiber optics and j-plasma units The automotive supplier says that it is selling its subsidiaries Leoni Fiber Optics GmbH, Leoni Fiber Optics, Inc. and j-plasma GmbH to a consortium of buyers around Weinert Industries AG.
Nexperia to ramp up chip production with new fab in Malaysia Nexperia's subsidiary, Nexperia Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., will expand its presence in Malaysia with the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.
Sponsored content by Würth eisosCustom Terminal blocks ‘Tailored to your needs’ by Würth Elektronik With over 2000 products, the range of terminal blocks from Würth Elektronik offers everything you need. And just in case you need more, Würth Elektronik has reintroduced it’s “more than you expect” option – bespoke “tailored to your needs” solutions ranging from assemblies and markings to products that are developed and produced especially for you. In short: every cable has a place here.
Entegris expands investments and manufacturing in Taiwan The US provider of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry says it's expanding its total investment in its new, manufacturing facility in Taiwan to approximately USD 500 million over the next three years.
Chip shortages will likely drive automotive OEMs to design their own chips Researchers at Gartner predicts that by 2025, chip shortages and trends as electrification and autonomy will drive 50% of the top 10 automotive OEMs to design their own chips in a move to gain control over their product roadmap and supply chains.
Navitas opens new GaN focused design centre Navitas Semiconductor is opening a new design centre dedicated to bringing next-gen GaN power ICs to enable data centers around the world to upgrade from silicon to GaN.
Molex acquires Keyssa's wireless connector technology Connectivity specialist, Molex, has acquired core technology and intellectual property from Keyssa Inc., a company focused on high-speed contactless connectors.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
LEI expands semiconductor laser manufacturing operations Leonardo Electronics US Inc. (LEI), a US subsidiary of Leonardo and a provider of technologies for defense and commercial applications, says it plans to expand its regional presence in Oro Valley, Arizona, north of Tucson.
Bosch gives go-ahead for volume production of SiC chips They are small, powerful, and extremely efficient: semiconductors made of silicon carbide (SiC). After several years of development, Bosch is now starting volume production of SiC power semiconductors.
BMW is looking to secure its chip supply - inks several deals The German auto group has signed a trilateral agreement with microchip developer INOVA Semiconductors and semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries with the goal of securing several million semiconductors per year.
Stellantis, Foxconn partner to design and sell flexible semiconductors Stellantis and Hon Hai Technology Group, (Foxconn) have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to create a partnership to design a family of purpose-built semiconductors to support Stellantis and third-party customers.
Micron plans new memory design centre Micron Technology says it's planning to open a new memory design centre in Midtown Atlanta, expanding the company’s reach into the Southeast of the U.S.
SCAN Antenna A/S acquires Lambda Antenas S.L. SCAN Antenna A/S announces that the company has completed its acquisition of Lambda Antenas S.L, a Spanish antenna and passive component manufacturer headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
EIB loan to take Italian electronics company to the next level The European Investment Bank (EIB) is set to finance the Italian electronics and innovation sector by granting a EUR 15 million loan to SME Eggtronic Engineering S.p.A., and with subsidiaries in the United States and China.Load more news