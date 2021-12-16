© Intel

Intel invests $7.1 billion in new Malaysian plant

U.S. chip maker Intel has announced that it will invest more than MYR 30 billion (USD 7.1 billion) in its Malaysian operation.

Dato’ Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Malaysia's Minister of International Trade and Industry, states in a press release that the additional investment will help expand Intel Malaysia’s operations across Penang and Kulim. The investment is expected to create over 4,000 new intel jobs, and also more than 5,000 construction jobs throughout the expansion. Intel will expand its assembly test manufacturing and also build out its die prep capability with the addition of advanced packaging capabilities. According to a Reuters report the new packaging facility expected to start production in 2024.