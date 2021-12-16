© mailthepic dreamstime.com

FormFactor opens new manufacturing facility in California

FormFactor's new 90,000 square foot facility, located at its Livermore, California campus, will provide the company with additional capacity to manufacture advanced wafer probe cards, essential equipment to test semiconductor chips and support the growing test demand of advanced packaging.

The new building features a class 1000 clean room for the assembly and test of MEMS probe cards, as well as office and warehouse space. The new facility represents a significant part of the company’s plans to invest approximately USD 70-80 million in 2021 on manufacturing capacity expansion, the company discloses in a press release. “The opening of our new manufacturing facility is critical to answer the growing demand for our test technologies,” says Matt Losey, Senior Vice President and GM of FormFactor’s Probes Business Unit. “As our customers expand their chip production, we are dedicated to enabling their test success. Today, we design and ship probe cards with more than 85 million MEMS probes annually to customer fabs around the globe. This new manufacturing center will give us space to grow with the industry in the years ahead.”