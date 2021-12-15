© ROHM Semiconductor GmbH Business | December 15, 2021
Rohm to expand with new production facility in Malaysia
Rohm Co., LTD. and Rohm Wako Co., LTD. will build a new production facility at its manufacturing subsidiary in Malaysia, Rohm-Wako Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (RWEM) to increase production capacity of analog LSIs and transistors due to growing demands.
The Rohm Group continues to work on expanding production capacities at its own plants in Japan and overseas by constructing new buildings as well as upgrading manufacturing machines. RWEM had also constructed a production facility in 2016, which started operation in April 2017, and has been increasing the production capacity of discrete semiconductors such as diodes since then. The new building, which will sit at the premise of RWEM, is the company's response to the strong demand for semiconductors and will feature multi-site production system of analog LSIs and transistors. The construction of the new building will increase the overall production capacity of RWEM by approximately 1.5 times, the company states in a press release. Construction of the new facility, which is expected to have 3-story and a total floor area of 29,580 square metres, is scheduled to begin in January 2022 and be completed in August the following year.
STMicro and Politecnico di Milano expand R&D capabilities STMicroelectronic and Politecnico di Milano (PoLiMi) have inaugurated the expansion of semiconductor-manufacturing capabilities at PoliFab, the University’s micro- and nanotechnology R&D center.
EMD Electronics to invest $1B to accelerate US growth EMD Electronics, the North American Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, says it will invest approximately USD 1 billion through 2025 in the US to accelerate growth opportunities in the electronics market.
Sensata acquires e-mobility component maker Sendyne Industrial technology company Sensata Technologies has acquired US-based Sendyne Corp, a developer of sensing and simulation technologies for next generation e-mobility.
Elmos sells its wafer fab in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems Elmos Semiconductor and Silex Microsystems AB, a MEMS foundry, have signed a sale and purchase agreement to transfer the Elmos 200mm wafer fabrication activities at the Dortmund location to Silex.
From TI to Wolfspeed - Joe Roybal to lead backend operations Silicon Carbide technology company Wolfspeed, is being joined by industry veteran Joe Roybal as he takes on the role as the company's Vice President of Backend Operations. Mr. Roybal joins Wolfspeed from Texas Instruments and bring with him over 20 years of operations and leadership experience.
Phoenix Contact sells its HMI manufacturing capabilities Phoenix Contact announces that it will sell its Filderstadt-based subsidiary Phoenix Contact HMI-IPC Technology to Renu Electronics Pvt. Ltd, a manufacturer of industrial electronics and factory automation products.
Leoni sells fiber optics and j-plasma units The automotive supplier says that it is selling its subsidiaries Leoni Fiber Optics GmbH, Leoni Fiber Optics, Inc. and j-plasma GmbH to a consortium of buyers around Weinert Industries AG.
Nexperia to ramp up chip production with new fab in Malaysia Nexperia's subsidiary, Nexperia Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., will expand its presence in Malaysia with the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.
Entegris expands investments and manufacturing in Taiwan The US provider of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry says it's expanding its total investment in its new, manufacturing facility in Taiwan to approximately USD 500 million over the next three years.
Chip shortages will likely drive automotive OEMs to design their own chips Researchers at Gartner predicts that by 2025, chip shortages and trends as electrification and autonomy will drive 50% of the top 10 automotive OEMs to design their own chips in a move to gain control over their product roadmap and supply chains.
Navitas opens new GaN focused design centre Navitas Semiconductor is opening a new design centre dedicated to bringing next-gen GaN power ICs to enable data centers around the world to upgrade from silicon to GaN.
Molex acquires Keyssa's wireless connector technology Connectivity specialist, Molex, has acquired core technology and intellectual property from Keyssa Inc., a company focused on high-speed contactless connectors.
LEI expands semiconductor laser manufacturing operations Leonardo Electronics US Inc. (LEI), a US subsidiary of Leonardo and a provider of technologies for defense and commercial applications, says it plans to expand its regional presence in Oro Valley, Arizona, north of Tucson.
Bosch gives go-ahead for volume production of SiC chips They are small, powerful, and extremely efficient: semiconductors made of silicon carbide (SiC). After several years of development, Bosch is now starting volume production of SiC power semiconductors.
BMW is looking to secure its chip supply - inks several deals The German auto group has signed a trilateral agreement with microchip developer INOVA Semiconductors and semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries with the goal of securing several million semiconductors per year.
Stellantis, Foxconn partner to design and sell flexible semiconductors Stellantis and Hon Hai Technology Group, (Foxconn) have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to create a partnership to design a family of purpose-built semiconductors to support Stellantis and third-party customers.
Micron plans new memory design centre Micron Technology says it's planning to open a new memory design centre in Midtown Atlanta, expanding the company’s reach into the Southeast of the U.S.
SCAN Antenna A/S acquires Lambda Antenas S.L. SCAN Antenna A/S announces that the company has completed its acquisition of Lambda Antenas S.L, a Spanish antenna and passive component manufacturer headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
EIB loan to take Italian electronics company to the next level The European Investment Bank (EIB) is set to finance the Italian electronics and innovation sector by granting a EUR 15 million loan to SME Eggtronic Engineering S.p.A., and with subsidiaries in the United States and China.
Taiyo Yuden to construct a new factory in China The new factory, which will function as a production base for multilayer ceramic capacitors, will launch production in 2023.
ASE Technology sells plants in China Taiwanese provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, ASE Technology Holding, says it has sold several facilities in China to Beijing-based private equity company Wise Road Capital.
Swissbit to relocate its North American operations The European manufacturer of storage, security and embedded IoT solutions has been active on the North American market since 2003. In 2014, Swissbit opened an R&D location and SSD development center in Westford, Massachusetts and has since continuously expanded its activities and grown its business.
The FTC wants to block Nvidia’s $40B acquisition of Arm The US Federal Trade Commission has launched a lawsuit aiming to block U.S. chip supplier Nvidia Corp.’s USD 40 billion acquisition of UK chip design provider Arm Ltd. Semiconductor.
Nexperia uses Aixtron equipment as it enters the SiC market Semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, is using Aixtron's production technology to enter the high performance SiC device market.Load more news