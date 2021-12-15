© ROHM Semiconductor GmbH

Rohm to expand with new production facility in Malaysia

Rohm Co., LTD. and Rohm Wako Co., LTD. will build a new production facility at its manufacturing subsidiary in Malaysia, Rohm-Wako Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (RWEM) to increase production capacity of analog LSIs and transistors due to growing demands.

The Rohm Group continues to work on expanding production capacities at its own plants in Japan and overseas by constructing new buildings as well as upgrading manufacturing machines. RWEM had also constructed a production facility in 2016, which started operation in April 2017, and has been increasing the production capacity of discrete semiconductors such as diodes since then. The new building, which will sit at the premise of RWEM, is the company's response to the strong demand for semiconductors and will feature multi-site production system of analog LSIs and transistors. The construction of the new building will increase the overall production capacity of RWEM by approximately 1.5 times, the company states in a press release. Construction of the new facility, which is expected to have 3-story and a total floor area of 29,580 square metres, is scheduled to begin in January 2022 and be completed in August the following year.