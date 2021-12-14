© melpomenem dreamstime.com

EMD Electronics to invest $1B to accelerate US growth

EMD Electronics, the North American Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, says it will invest approximately USD 1 billion through 2025 in the US to accelerate growth opportunities in the electronics market.

The company says that it will heavily invest in R&D and capacity. Over the next five years, the company plans to spend around USD 2.5 billion globally in long-term fixed assets in Semiconductor and Display Solutions. "The chip shortage needs industry-wide cooperation to resolve the supply chain issues consumers are currently facing. We are investing in the US to expand our production capacity and innovation footprint to support our customers' ambitious growth plans," says Kai Beckmann, Member of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and CEO Electronics in a press release. In the US, EMD Electronics plans to invest primarily in its Arizona, California, Texas, and Pennsylvania sites. As part of the "Level Up" growth program, the company seeks to capture the growth opportunities that come along with the increasing global demand for innovative semiconductor and display materials.