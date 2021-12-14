© kritchanut dreamstime.com Components | December 14, 2021
Sensata acquires e-mobility component maker Sendyne
Industrial technology company Sensata Technologies has acquired US-based Sendyne Corp, a developer of sensing and simulation technologies for next generation e-mobility.
Since its founding in 2010, New York-based Sendyne has focused on the development and deployment of computer chips and modules for electric vehicles, charging stations and stationary battery storage. The acquisition of Sendyne advances Sensata’s electrification component portfolio and strategy and expands on Sensata’s recent acquisitions of Gigavac, Lithium Balance and Spear Power Systems. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “We are pleased that the talented Sendyne team, including highly experienced engineers, will be joining Sensata,” says George Verras, SVP, Chief Technology Officer at Sensata Technologies in a press release. “Sendyne enables us to deliver a more comprehensive electrification product portfolio and will help drive our electrification growth vector and accelerate our Electrification strategy.” “Sensata’s leadership in cutting edge solutions for automotive performance sensing, its impressive Tier One manufacturing capabilities and its holistic operational expertise makes us very excited to join them in moving forward to a comprehensive electrified future,” adds John Milios, Sendyne’s founder and CEO.
From TI to Wolfspeed - Joe Roybal to lead backend operations Silicon Carbide technology company Wolfspeed, is being joined by industry veteran Joe Roybal as he takes on the role as the company's Vice President of Backend Operations. Mr. Roybal joins Wolfspeed from Texas Instruments and bring with him over 20 years of operations and leadership experience.
Phoenix Contact sells its HMI manufacturing capabilities Phoenix Contact announces that it will sell its Filderstadt-based subsidiary Phoenix Contact HMI-IPC Technology to Renu Electronics Pvt. Ltd, a manufacturer of industrial electronics and factory automation products.
Leoni sells fiber optics and j-plasma units The automotive supplier says that it is selling its subsidiaries Leoni Fiber Optics GmbH, Leoni Fiber Optics, Inc. and j-plasma GmbH to a consortium of buyers around Weinert Industries AG.
Nexperia to ramp up chip production with new fab in Malaysia Nexperia's subsidiary, Nexperia Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., will expand its presence in Malaysia with the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.
Entegris expands investments and manufacturing in Taiwan The US provider of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry says it's expanding its total investment in its new, manufacturing facility in Taiwan to approximately USD 500 million over the next three years.
Chip shortages will likely drive automotive OEMs to design their own chips Researchers at Gartner predicts that by 2025, chip shortages and trends as electrification and autonomy will drive 50% of the top 10 automotive OEMs to design their own chips in a move to gain control over their product roadmap and supply chains.
Navitas opens new GaN focused design centre Navitas Semiconductor is opening a new design centre dedicated to bringing next-gen GaN power ICs to enable data centers around the world to upgrade from silicon to GaN.
Molex acquires Keyssa's wireless connector technology Connectivity specialist, Molex, has acquired core technology and intellectual property from Keyssa Inc., a company focused on high-speed contactless connectors.
LEI expands semiconductor laser manufacturing operations Leonardo Electronics US Inc. (LEI), a US subsidiary of Leonardo and a provider of technologies for defense and commercial applications, says it plans to expand its regional presence in Oro Valley, Arizona, north of Tucson.
Bosch gives go-ahead for volume production of SiC chips They are small, powerful, and extremely efficient: semiconductors made of silicon carbide (SiC). After several years of development, Bosch is now starting volume production of SiC power semiconductors.
BMW is looking to secure its chip supply - inks several deals The German auto group has signed a trilateral agreement with microchip developer INOVA Semiconductors and semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries with the goal of securing several million semiconductors per year.
Stellantis, Foxconn partner to design and sell flexible semiconductors Stellantis and Hon Hai Technology Group, (Foxconn) have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to create a partnership to design a family of purpose-built semiconductors to support Stellantis and third-party customers.
Micron plans new memory design centre Micron Technology says it's planning to open a new memory design centre in Midtown Atlanta, expanding the company’s reach into the Southeast of the U.S.
SCAN Antenna A/S acquires Lambda Antenas S.L. SCAN Antenna A/S announces that the company has completed its acquisition of Lambda Antenas S.L, a Spanish antenna and passive component manufacturer headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
EIB loan to take Italian electronics company to the next level The European Investment Bank (EIB) is set to finance the Italian electronics and innovation sector by granting a EUR 15 million loan to SME Eggtronic Engineering S.p.A., and with subsidiaries in the United States and China.
Taiyo Yuden to construct a new factory in China The new factory, which will function as a production base for multilayer ceramic capacitors, will launch production in 2023.
ASE Technology sells plants in China Taiwanese provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, ASE Technology Holding, says it has sold several facilities in China to Beijing-based private equity company Wise Road Capital.
Swissbit to relocate its North American operations The European manufacturer of storage, security and embedded IoT solutions has been active on the North American market since 2003. In 2014, Swissbit opened an R&D location and SSD development center in Westford, Massachusetts and has since continuously expanded its activities and grown its business.
The FTC wants to block Nvidia’s $40B acquisition of Arm The US Federal Trade Commission has launched a lawsuit aiming to block U.S. chip supplier Nvidia Corp.’s USD 40 billion acquisition of UK chip design provider Arm Ltd. Semiconductor.
Nexperia uses Aixtron equipment as it enters the SiC market Semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, is using Aixtron's production technology to enter the high performance SiC device market.
Micron and UMC team up to strengthen supply chains Micron says it is expanding its business relationship with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), which will provide "Micron opportunities to secure supply for automotive, mobile and critical customers into the future."
Global Semiconductor equipment billings jump 38% YoY in Q3 Global semiconductor equipment billings increased a robust 38% year-over-year to USD 26.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an 8% rise from the prior quarter to register their fifth consecutive quarter-over-quarter record high, SEMI reports.
Littelfuse completes its acquisition of Carling Littelfuse has completed its previously announced acquisition of Carling Technologies.
Amphenol acquires Halo Technology Amphenol Corporation announces that the company has acquired Halo Technology Limited for approximately USD 715 million. Separately, Amphenol also announced the closing of the sale of the MTS Test & Simulation business to Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Jenoptik completes the acquisition of BG Medical and SwissOptic With these acquisitions, Jenoptik continues to focus on its core competency in photonics while speeding up profitable and sustainable growth.Load more news