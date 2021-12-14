© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Sensata acquires e-mobility component maker Sendyne

Industrial technology company Sensata Technologies has acquired US-based Sendyne Corp, a developer of sensing and simulation technologies for next generation e-mobility.

Since its founding in 2010, New York-based Sendyne has focused on the development and deployment of computer chips and modules for electric vehicles, charging stations and stationary battery storage. The acquisition of Sendyne advances Sensata’s electrification component portfolio and strategy and expands on Sensata’s recent acquisitions of Gigavac, Lithium Balance and Spear Power Systems. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “We are pleased that the talented Sendyne team, including highly experienced engineers, will be joining Sensata,” says George Verras, SVP, Chief Technology Officer at Sensata Technologies in a press release. “Sendyne enables us to deliver a more comprehensive electrification product portfolio and will help drive our electrification growth vector and accelerate our Electrification strategy.” “Sensata’s leadership in cutting edge solutions for automotive performance sensing, its impressive Tier One manufacturing capabilities and its holistic operational expertise makes us very excited to join them in moving forward to a comprehensive electrified future,” adds John Milios, Sendyne’s founder and CEO.