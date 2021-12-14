© Elmos Business | December 14, 2021
Elmos sells its wafer fab in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems
Elmos Semiconductor and Silex Microsystems AB, a MEMS foundry, have signed a sale and purchase agreement to transfer the Elmos 200mm wafer fabrication activities at the Dortmund location to Silex.
Elmos will sell the wafer fabrication activities in Dortmund for EUR 77.5 million, plus around EUR 7 million for the work-in-progress inventory, bringing the total purchasing price to EUR 85 million, a press release from Elmos reads. Silex Microsystems is based in Järfälla, just outside of Stockholm, Sweden, and is a MEMS foundry with manufacturing operations in both Sweden and China. While the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the companies expect to close the deal in the second half of 2022. Elmos will transfer all assets and contracts that are directly linked to the wafer manufacturing into a newly founded stand-alone foundry operation. At closing, Silex will then acquire 100% of the shares of this entity – this includes the direct and indirect personnel under the leadership of the former management of the Elmos fab. Elmos will remain the owner of the building but will lease the clean room to Silex based on a long-term lease agreement. The testing activities for Elmos products will remain at Elmos Semiconductor SE. In addition, Elmos and Silex have entered into a long-term supply agreement until at least 2027, with Elmos buying processed wafers produced at the fab. “Although Elmos is on a growth path, the customer demand for our 350nm automotive products will decline in the long term, as smaller node size products will be used in the future. Today's agreement with Silex provides a promising and long-term perspective with new products and technologies for this location. We are very happy and convinced that we have found a very good and sustainable solution for our employees, our customers and the Dortmund location,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor, in the press release. “The acquisition of this automotive qualified 8-inch wafer fab will be an important milestone in our successful growth strategy. The Elmos fab, with its efficient high quality wafer processing operation and highly experienced team, is a perfect fit for our needs and opens up new possibilities for Silex. This transaction will help us in achieving our goal to become the industry's most advanced and efficient provider of advanced wafer foundry manufacturing. The Silex team is very proud to continue and expand the wafer fabrication operation at this location,” says Dr. Edvard Kälvesten, CEO and Founder of Silex Microsystems.
From TI to Wolfspeed - Joe Roybal to lead backend operations Silicon Carbide technology company Wolfspeed, is being joined by industry veteran Joe Roybal as he takes on the role as the company's Vice President of Backend Operations. Mr. Roybal joins Wolfspeed from Texas Instruments and bring with him over 20 years of operations and leadership experience.
Phoenix Contact sells its HMI manufacturing capabilities Phoenix Contact announces that it will sell its Filderstadt-based subsidiary Phoenix Contact HMI-IPC Technology to Renu Electronics Pvt. Ltd, a manufacturer of industrial electronics and factory automation products.
Leoni sells fiber optics and j-plasma units The automotive supplier says that it is selling its subsidiaries Leoni Fiber Optics GmbH, Leoni Fiber Optics, Inc. and j-plasma GmbH to a consortium of buyers around Weinert Industries AG.
Nexperia to ramp up chip production with new fab in Malaysia Nexperia's subsidiary, Nexperia Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., will expand its presence in Malaysia with the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.
Entegris expands investments and manufacturing in Taiwan The US provider of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry says it's expanding its total investment in its new, manufacturing facility in Taiwan to approximately USD 500 million over the next three years.
Chip shortages will likely drive automotive OEMs to design their own chips Researchers at Gartner predicts that by 2025, chip shortages and trends as electrification and autonomy will drive 50% of the top 10 automotive OEMs to design their own chips in a move to gain control over their product roadmap and supply chains.
Navitas opens new GaN focused design centre Navitas Semiconductor is opening a new design centre dedicated to bringing next-gen GaN power ICs to enable data centers around the world to upgrade from silicon to GaN.
Molex acquires Keyssa's wireless connector technology Connectivity specialist, Molex, has acquired core technology and intellectual property from Keyssa Inc., a company focused on high-speed contactless connectors.
LEI expands semiconductor laser manufacturing operations Leonardo Electronics US Inc. (LEI), a US subsidiary of Leonardo and a provider of technologies for defense and commercial applications, says it plans to expand its regional presence in Oro Valley, Arizona, north of Tucson.
Bosch gives go-ahead for volume production of SiC chips They are small, powerful, and extremely efficient: semiconductors made of silicon carbide (SiC). After several years of development, Bosch is now starting volume production of SiC power semiconductors.
BMW is looking to secure its chip supply - inks several deals The German auto group has signed a trilateral agreement with microchip developer INOVA Semiconductors and semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries with the goal of securing several million semiconductors per year.
Stellantis, Foxconn partner to design and sell flexible semiconductors Stellantis and Hon Hai Technology Group, (Foxconn) have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to create a partnership to design a family of purpose-built semiconductors to support Stellantis and third-party customers.
Micron plans new memory design centre Micron Technology says it's planning to open a new memory design centre in Midtown Atlanta, expanding the company’s reach into the Southeast of the U.S.
SCAN Antenna A/S acquires Lambda Antenas S.L. SCAN Antenna A/S announces that the company has completed its acquisition of Lambda Antenas S.L, a Spanish antenna and passive component manufacturer headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
EIB loan to take Italian electronics company to the next level The European Investment Bank (EIB) is set to finance the Italian electronics and innovation sector by granting a EUR 15 million loan to SME Eggtronic Engineering S.p.A., and with subsidiaries in the United States and China.
Taiyo Yuden to construct a new factory in China The new factory, which will function as a production base for multilayer ceramic capacitors, will launch production in 2023.
ASE Technology sells plants in China Taiwanese provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, ASE Technology Holding, says it has sold several facilities in China to Beijing-based private equity company Wise Road Capital.
Swissbit to relocate its North American operations The European manufacturer of storage, security and embedded IoT solutions has been active on the North American market since 2003. In 2014, Swissbit opened an R&D location and SSD development center in Westford, Massachusetts and has since continuously expanded its activities and grown its business.
The FTC wants to block Nvidia’s $40B acquisition of Arm The US Federal Trade Commission has launched a lawsuit aiming to block U.S. chip supplier Nvidia Corp.’s USD 40 billion acquisition of UK chip design provider Arm Ltd. Semiconductor.
Nexperia uses Aixtron equipment as it enters the SiC market Semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, is using Aixtron's production technology to enter the high performance SiC device market.
Micron and UMC team up to strengthen supply chains Micron says it is expanding its business relationship with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), which will provide "Micron opportunities to secure supply for automotive, mobile and critical customers into the future."
Global Semiconductor equipment billings jump 38% YoY in Q3 Global semiconductor equipment billings increased a robust 38% year-over-year to USD 26.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an 8% rise from the prior quarter to register their fifth consecutive quarter-over-quarter record high, SEMI reports.
Littelfuse completes its acquisition of Carling Littelfuse has completed its previously announced acquisition of Carling Technologies.
Amphenol acquires Halo Technology Amphenol Corporation announces that the company has acquired Halo Technology Limited for approximately USD 715 million. Separately, Amphenol also announced the closing of the sale of the MTS Test & Simulation business to Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Jenoptik completes the acquisition of BG Medical and SwissOptic With these acquisitions, Jenoptik continues to focus on its core competency in photonics while speeding up profitable and sustainable growth.