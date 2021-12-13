© Wolfspeed

From TI to Wolfspeed - Joe Roybal to lead backend operations

Silicon Carbide technology company Wolfspeed, is being joined by industry veteran Joe Roybal as he takes on the role as the company's Vice President of Backend Operations. Mr. Roybal joins Wolfspeed from Texas Instruments and bring with him over 20 years of operations and leadership experience.

“Joe comes to Wolfspeed with a wealth of knowledge in fab, probe and assembly/test operations and we look forward to his contributions as we continuously improve,” says Rex Felton, SVP of Global Operations in a press release. “His arrival complements our growing operations leadership team and will be a vital asset as we lead the industry-wide transformation from silicon to Silicon Carbide.” The company says in the update that this addition to Wolfspeed’s team, together with the expansion of production capability for Silicon Carbide materials and devices in New York and North Carolina will support the company’s rapid growth. Mr. Roybal previously held the titles of Director of Quality for the Analog Signal Chain, Director of Test Operations – where he led a 650-employee organization through an operations-wide transformation to increase efficiency – and Quality Manager for Texas Instruments’ first 300mm factories. He has worked with automotive, industrial, communications and personal electronics customers, improving satisfaction through product quality and account management.