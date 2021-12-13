© Wolfspeed Business | December 13, 2021
From TI to Wolfspeed - Joe Roybal to lead backend operations
Silicon Carbide technology company Wolfspeed, is being joined by industry veteran Joe Roybal as he takes on the role as the company's Vice President of Backend Operations. Mr. Roybal joins Wolfspeed from Texas Instruments and bring with him over 20 years of operations and leadership experience.
“Joe comes to Wolfspeed with a wealth of knowledge in fab, probe and assembly/test operations and we look forward to his contributions as we continuously improve,” says Rex Felton, SVP of Global Operations in a press release. “His arrival complements our growing operations leadership team and will be a vital asset as we lead the industry-wide transformation from silicon to Silicon Carbide.” The company says in the update that this addition to Wolfspeed’s team, together with the expansion of production capability for Silicon Carbide materials and devices in New York and North Carolina will support the company’s rapid growth. Mr. Roybal previously held the titles of Director of Quality for the Analog Signal Chain, Director of Test Operations – where he led a 650-employee organization through an operations-wide transformation to increase efficiency – and Quality Manager for Texas Instruments’ first 300mm factories. He has worked with automotive, industrial, communications and personal electronics customers, improving satisfaction through product quality and account management.
Nexperia to ramp up chip production with new fab in Malaysia Nexperia's subsidiary, Nexperia Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., will expand its presence in Malaysia with the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.
Entegris expands investments and manufacturing in Taiwan The US provider of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry says it's expanding its total investment in its new, manufacturing facility in Taiwan to approximately USD 500 million over the next three years.
Chip shortages will likely drive automotive OEMs to design their own chips Researchers at Gartner predicts that by 2025, chip shortages and trends as electrification and autonomy will drive 50% of the top 10 automotive OEMs to design their own chips in a move to gain control over their product roadmap and supply chains.
Navitas opens new GaN focused design centre Navitas Semiconductor is opening a new design centre dedicated to bringing next-gen GaN power ICs to enable data centers around the world to upgrade from silicon to GaN.
Molex acquires Keyssa's wireless connector technology Connectivity specialist, Molex, has acquired core technology and intellectual property from Keyssa Inc., a company focused on high-speed contactless connectors.
LEI expands semiconductor laser manufacturing operations Leonardo Electronics US Inc. (LEI), a US subsidiary of Leonardo and a provider of technologies for defense and commercial applications, says it plans to expand its regional presence in Oro Valley, Arizona, north of Tucson.
Bosch gives go-ahead for volume production of SiC chips They are small, powerful, and extremely efficient: semiconductors made of silicon carbide (SiC). After several years of development, Bosch is now starting volume production of SiC power semiconductors.
BMW is looking to secure its chip supply - inks several deals The German auto group has signed a trilateral agreement with microchip developer INOVA Semiconductors and semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries with the goal of securing several million semiconductors per year.
Stellantis, Foxconn partner to design and sell flexible semiconductors Stellantis and Hon Hai Technology Group, (Foxconn) have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to create a partnership to design a family of purpose-built semiconductors to support Stellantis and third-party customers.
Micron plans new memory design centre Micron Technology says it's planning to open a new memory design centre in Midtown Atlanta, expanding the company’s reach into the Southeast of the U.S.
SCAN Antenna A/S acquires Lambda Antenas S.L. SCAN Antenna A/S announces that the company has completed its acquisition of Lambda Antenas S.L, a Spanish antenna and passive component manufacturer headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
EIB loan to take Italian electronics company to the next level The European Investment Bank (EIB) is set to finance the Italian electronics and innovation sector by granting a EUR 15 million loan to SME Eggtronic Engineering S.p.A., and with subsidiaries in the United States and China.
Taiyo Yuden to construct a new factory in China The new factory, which will function as a production base for multilayer ceramic capacitors, will launch production in 2023.
ASE Technology sells plants in China Taiwanese provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, ASE Technology Holding, says it has sold several facilities in China to Beijing-based private equity company Wise Road Capital.
Swissbit to relocate its North American operations The European manufacturer of storage, security and embedded IoT solutions has been active on the North American market since 2003. In 2014, Swissbit opened an R&D location and SSD development center in Westford, Massachusetts and has since continuously expanded its activities and grown its business.
The FTC wants to block Nvidia’s $40B acquisition of Arm The US Federal Trade Commission has launched a lawsuit aiming to block U.S. chip supplier Nvidia Corp.’s USD 40 billion acquisition of UK chip design provider Arm Ltd. Semiconductor.
Nexperia uses Aixtron equipment as it enters the SiC market Semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, is using Aixtron's production technology to enter the high performance SiC device market.
Micron and UMC team up to strengthen supply chains Micron says it is expanding its business relationship with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), which will provide "Micron opportunities to secure supply for automotive, mobile and critical customers into the future."
Global Semiconductor equipment billings jump 38% YoY in Q3 Global semiconductor equipment billings increased a robust 38% year-over-year to USD 26.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an 8% rise from the prior quarter to register their fifth consecutive quarter-over-quarter record high, SEMI reports.
Littelfuse completes its acquisition of Carling Littelfuse has completed its previously announced acquisition of Carling Technologies.
Amphenol acquires Halo Technology Amphenol Corporation announces that the company has acquired Halo Technology Limited for approximately USD 715 million. Separately, Amphenol also announced the closing of the sale of the MTS Test & Simulation business to Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Jenoptik completes the acquisition of BG Medical and SwissOptic With these acquisitions, Jenoptik continues to focus on its core competency in photonics while speeding up profitable and sustainable growth.
TouchNetix gains automotive qualification for family of touchscreen controller ICs UK manufacturer of high-performance touchscreen controller ICs, TouchNetix, announces that its aXiom AX112 user interface chip has gained qualification to the Automotive Electronics Council’s AEC-Q100-6 standard, validating the device’s use in applications such as the central information display in passenger cars and other types of vehicles.
Mercury Systems acquires RF module manufacturer Mercury Systems announces that the company has acquired Norcross, Georgia based RF module manufacturer, Atlanta Micro.