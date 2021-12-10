© Nexperia Via Youtube - for illustrative purposes only

Nexperia to ramp up chip production with new fab in Malaysia

Nexperia's subsidiary, Nexperia Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., will expand its presence in Malaysia with the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

The Dutch semiconductor manufacturer broke ground on the new four-storey building – which will offer Nexperia 20,00 square metres of space and 11,000 square metres of clean room space – on the ninth of December. The facility will house a fully automated raw material warehouse and is expected to be operational by mid-2022, according to a press release from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA). “By 2026, Nexperia Malaysia is looking to invest an additional RM1.6 billion for building, equipment and automation in Malaysia. This will also provide an opportunity for us to hire 700 more skilled workers over time to man and maintain automated production lines. We are committed to growing our operations here to meet our clients’ demands for our products,” says Mr. Harith Abdullah, Vice President of Nexperia Malaysia in the press release. The new automated warehouse will triple the company’s storage capacity in comparison to its current warehouse system. The production floor is also said to be fully automated with Industry 4.0 standards to support its growth on essential power products for the automotive industry.