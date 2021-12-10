© Entegris

Entegris expands investments and manufacturing in Taiwan

The US provider of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry says it's expanding its total investment in its new, manufacturing facility in Taiwan to approximately USD 500 million over the next three years.

Located in Kaohsiung Science Park, Entegris’ new facility will provide the company with 54,000 square meters or space, up from the originally planned 27,000 square meters. The company says that it expects to hire about 100 new local employees next year – many with engineering backgrounds and manufacturing experience – to add to its existing Taiwan workforce. The new facility is expected to generate approximately USD 500 million in annual revenue when fully operational. “Entegris is incredibly proud of its 30-year legacy in Taiwan, and we are excited to announce our additional investment in this important market,” says Bertrand Loy, Entegris’ president and chief executive officer in the press release. “This expansion of our manufacturing presence demonstrates our commitment to Taiwan and to supporting the continued growth of Taiwan’s semiconductor ecosystem.” While the new facility will support all three of the company’s divisions, the lead tenant will be Entegris’ microcontamination control business. Customer qualifications are expected to take place toward the end of 2022 or early 2023 with the first liquid filtration solutions expected to be sold in the first half of 2023. The Kaohsiung facility will also be supported by the expanded Taiwan Technology Center for R&D in Hsinchu, Entegris’ largest R&D center. The company is investing approximately USD 11 million in the technology center, increasing its size from approximately 730 square meters to 1,740 square meters.