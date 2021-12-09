© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Navitas opens new GaN focused design centre

Navitas Semiconductor is opening a new design centre dedicated to bringing next-gen GaN power ICs to enable data centers around the world to upgrade from silicon to GaN.

The new Design Center, based in Hangzhou, China, hosts an experienced team of power system designers with capabilities across electrical, thermal and mechanical design, software development, and complete simulation and prototyping capabilities. The company says that its Data center power customers will be supported worldwide by the new team, from concept to prototype, through to full qualification and mass production. The Design Center will develop schematics, layouts, and firmware for full-function, productisable data center power supplies. Innovative solutions for the highest power density and highest efficiency will bring the value of GaN into mainstream data centers. Additionally, there will be multiple partnerships created for magnetics, thermal substrates, and other materials to assist customers to optimize their power supply designs. "The Navitas Data Center team has the new technical skills of GaN power ICs plus the experience of real power supply design and qualification," says Charles ZHA, VP and GM of Navitas China in the press release. "The first proof point is a 1.2kW 'Titanium plus' design that not only exceeds the highest efficiency standards for data center power supplies, but is also value-engineered to be lower cost than legacy silicon designs. After this, it's on to 2.2kW and 3kW platforms."