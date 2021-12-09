© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Molex acquires Keyssa's wireless connector technology

Connectivity specialist, Molex, has acquired core technology and intellectual property from Keyssa Inc., a company focused on high-speed contactless connectors.

The acquisition of this wireless chip-to-chip technology, including over 350 filed patent applications, aims to accelerate Molex’s strategy to further expand and diversify its micro connector portfolio with highly flexible, cable-free connectors for near-field, device-to-device applications. “Keyssa’s wireless chip-to-chip technology complements Molex’s developments in mmWave antenna connectivity to meet the growing demands for high data rate transmissions,” says Justin Kerr, vice president and general manager, Micro Solutions Business Unit, Molex, in a press release. “We constantly push the technology envelope for our mobile and consumer device customers, offering greater product design freedom while supporting next-generation wireless connectivity needs.” The acquired technology operates at data rates up to 6 Gbps on the 60 GHz band with no WiFi or Bluetooth interference. Molex plans to advance these current capabilities by supporting exponentially higher data rates and full-duplex communications. Additionally, Molex will leverage its signal integrity expertise and mmWave antenna capabilities to speed the commercialization of new contactless connectors while complementing its existing portfolio of products. Molex also will take advantage of the Virtual Pipe I/O (VPIO) technology Keyssa developed to resolve protocol inefficiencies. By aggregating low- and high-speed protocols for simultaneous transmission over one or more links, VPIO can help compensate for real-time events that impact link performance integrity. Used in combination, VPIO and contactless connectors can create extensible and efficient I/O that is free from the limitations of mechanical connectors while being capable of adapting and scaling as dictated by application demands. “Molex has a longstanding commitment to invest in world-class solutions that not only solve current problems for leading mobile and consumer device manufacturers, but also anticipate their future challenges,” says Eric VanAlstyne, director, Corporate Development, Molex. “The decision to acquire Keyssa’s technology and IP strengthens our position as a supplier of choice with innovations in both mechanical and contactless connectivity.”