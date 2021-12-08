© Leonardo Electronics US Inc Business | December 08, 2021
LEI expands semiconductor laser manufacturing operations
Leonardo Electronics US Inc. (LEI), a US subsidiary of Leonardo and a provider of technologies for defense and commercial applications, says it plans to expand its regional presence in Oro Valley, Arizona, north of Tucson.
The company has purchased 12 acres in Innovation Park and is planning to construct a new semiconductor laser manufacturing facility. LEI has been present in the Tucson region since 2009, through Lasertel, and the company has outgrown its current facility. The new location will offer the company approximately 120,000 square feet of manufacturing and administrative offices. The company currently expects to start building the new facility at the end of Q1, 2022, a press release reads. Leonardo Electronics US Inc.’s laser operations are currently located in Tucson, Arizona and employs around 200 people. The full expansion, which will stretch over five years, will add 170 new jobs to the Tucson facility, primarily in engineering, production, quality control, IT, HR, marketing, business development, purchasing and finance. “This new larger facility will support our business growth across all key market segments,” says Matthew Keegan, president & CEO, Leonardo Electronics US Inc, in the press release. "We ultimately selected Innovation Park in Oro Valley due to its proximity to our existing employee base and exceptional talent in the region, which is one of the leading photonics technology hubs in the country."
Stellantis, Foxconn partner to design and sell flexible semiconductors Stellantis and Hon Hai Technology Group, (Foxconn) have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to create a partnership to design a family of purpose-built semiconductors to support Stellantis and third-party customers.
Micron plans new memory design centre Micron Technology says it's planning to open a new memory design centre in Midtown Atlanta, expanding the company’s reach into the Southeast of the U.S.
SCAN Antenna A/S acquires Lambda Antenas S.L. SCAN Antenna A/S announces that the company has completed its acquisition of Lambda Antenas S.L, a Spanish antenna and passive component manufacturer headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
EIB loan to take Italian electronics company to the next level The European Investment Bank (EIB) is set to finance the Italian electronics and innovation sector by granting a EUR 15 million loan to SME Eggtronic Engineering S.p.A., and with subsidiaries in the United States and China.
Taiyo Yuden to construct a new factory in China The new factory, which will function as a production base for multilayer ceramic capacitors, will launch production in 2023.
ASE Technology sells plants in China Taiwanese provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, ASE Technology Holding, says it has sold several facilities in China to Beijing-based private equity company Wise Road Capital.
Swissbit to relocate its North American operations The European manufacturer of storage, security and embedded IoT solutions has been active on the North American market since 2003. In 2014, Swissbit opened an R&D location and SSD development center in Westford, Massachusetts and has since continuously expanded its activities and grown its business.
The FTC wants to block Nvidia’s $40B acquisition of Arm The US Federal Trade Commission has launched a lawsuit aiming to block U.S. chip supplier Nvidia Corp.’s USD 40 billion acquisition of UK chip design provider Arm Ltd. Semiconductor.
Nexperia uses Aixtron equipment as it enters the SiC market Semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, is using Aixtron's production technology to enter the high performance SiC device market.
Micron and UMC team up to strengthen supply chains Micron says it is expanding its business relationship with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), which will provide "Micron opportunities to secure supply for automotive, mobile and critical customers into the future."
Global Semiconductor equipment billings jump 38% YoY in Q3 Global semiconductor equipment billings increased a robust 38% year-over-year to USD 26.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an 8% rise from the prior quarter to register their fifth consecutive quarter-over-quarter record high, SEMI reports.
Littelfuse completes its acquisition of Carling Littelfuse has completed its previously announced acquisition of Carling Technologies.
Amphenol acquires Halo Technology Amphenol Corporation announces that the company has acquired Halo Technology Limited for approximately USD 715 million. Separately, Amphenol also announced the closing of the sale of the MTS Test & Simulation business to Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Jenoptik completes the acquisition of BG Medical and SwissOptic With these acquisitions, Jenoptik continues to focus on its core competency in photonics while speeding up profitable and sustainable growth.
TouchNetix gains automotive qualification for family of touchscreen controller ICs UK manufacturer of high-performance touchscreen controller ICs, TouchNetix, announces that its aXiom AX112 user interface chip has gained qualification to the Automotive Electronics Council’s AEC-Q100-6 standard, validating the device’s use in applications such as the central information display in passenger cars and other types of vehicles.
Mercury Systems acquires RF module manufacturer Mercury Systems announces that the company has acquired Norcross, Georgia based RF module manufacturer, Atlanta Micro.
Syntronixs Asia becomes part of Infineon German semiconductor manufacturer, Infineon, has via its subsidiary Infineon Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. acquired Syntronixs Asia Sdn. Bhd., a Melaka-based electroplating company.
Intel’s EU investment: Details to be expected soon Earlier this year US chip manufacturer Intel launched a USD 20 billion expansion plan which would see the construction of two new chip plants in Arizona – as well as an expansion in Europe.
X-FAB releases statement following explosion at Texas fab On November 12, 2021, an explosion occurred at X-FAB’s site in Lubbock, Texas, during maintenance work done at the deionized water system. One employee lost his life, another employee was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
AKM provides an update on its fire damaged fab In late October last year a fire broke out at Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture. The fire completely ravished the fab and took a total of three days to completely extinguish. But how does the company fare today?
Micron and UMC reaches a global settlement According to the global settlement agreement, both companies will globally withdraw their complaints against the other party, and UMC will make a one-time payment of an undisclosed amount to Micron.
A*STAR and STMicro team up on SiC R&D for the EV market The Institute of Microelectronics (IME) at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and STMicroelectronics are launching an R&D collaboration in the field of silicon carbide for power-electronics applications in the automotive and industrial markets.
Jochen Hanebeck to succeed Reinhard Ploss as CEO of Infineon The Supervisory Board of German chip giant, Infineon, has decided that Jochen Hanebeck will take over as the new Chief Executive Officer of Infineon Technologies AG on 1 April 2022.
European Semiconductor distribution sales sets new records DMASS reports a whopping 31.8% growth in semiconductors in Q3 and +44.7% in interconnect, passive and electromechanical components. Shortages remain biggest problem for entire industry.Load more news