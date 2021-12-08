© Leonardo Electronics US Inc

LEI expands semiconductor laser manufacturing operations

Leonardo Electronics US Inc. (LEI), a US subsidiary of Leonardo and a provider of technologies for defense and commercial applications, says it plans to expand its regional presence in Oro Valley, Arizona, north of Tucson.

The company has purchased 12 acres in Innovation Park and is planning to construct a new semiconductor laser manufacturing facility. LEI has been present in the Tucson region since 2009, through Lasertel, and the company has outgrown its current facility. The new location will offer the company approximately 120,000 square feet of manufacturing and administrative offices. The company currently expects to start building the new facility at the end of Q1, 2022, a press release reads. Leonardo Electronics US Inc.’s laser operations are currently located in Tucson, Arizona and employs around 200 people. The full expansion, which will stretch over five years, will add 170 new jobs to the Tucson facility, primarily in engineering, production, quality control, IT, HR, marketing, business development, purchasing and finance. “This new larger facility will support our business growth across all key market segments,” says Matthew Keegan, president & CEO, Leonardo Electronics US Inc, in the press release. "We ultimately selected Innovation Park in Oro Valley due to its proximity to our existing employee base and exceptional talent in the region, which is one of the leading photonics technology hubs in the country."