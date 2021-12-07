ACM receives orders from US-based semiconductor manufacturer

ACM Research, a supplier of wafer processing solutions, has received two orders for ACM’s Ultra C SAPS V 12-chamber cleaning tools from an unnamed U.S.-based global semiconductor manufacturer.

Both tools are expected to be installed in the prospective customer’s U.S. facilities for use in its advanced processes. The first order, which is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2022, is an evaluation tool to further confirm the tool’s cleaning performance and finalise specific features. The second order, scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2022, is a production tool intended for a high-volume manufacturing line. “These orders mark a significant milestone in ACM’s globalisation strategy and build upon recently- announced successes from three major semiconductor manufacturers with fabs in China. Today’s announcement demonstrates further success of ACM’s strategy to prove our proprietary and differentiated technologies with key customers in Asia and then expand to top-tier global players,” says Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM in a press release. “This manufacturer chose ACM’s solution based in part on ACM’s ability to meet its advanced performance specifications. We believe the successful evaluation and deployment of these SAPS megasonic tools can lead to larger business opportunities with this prospective customer and other major customers in the region.”