Business | December 07, 2021
ACM receives orders from US-based semiconductor manufacturer
ACM Research, a supplier of wafer processing solutions, has received two orders for ACM’s Ultra C SAPS V 12-chamber cleaning tools from an unnamed U.S.-based global semiconductor manufacturer.
Both tools are expected to be installed in the prospective customer’s U.S. facilities for use in its advanced processes. The first order, which is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2022, is an evaluation tool to further confirm the tool’s cleaning performance and finalise specific features. The second order, scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2022, is a production tool intended for a high-volume manufacturing line. “These orders mark a significant milestone in ACM’s globalisation strategy and build upon recently- announced successes from three major semiconductor manufacturers with fabs in China. Today’s announcement demonstrates further success of ACM’s strategy to prove our proprietary and differentiated technologies with key customers in Asia and then expand to top-tier global players,” says Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM in a press release. “This manufacturer chose ACM’s solution based in part on ACM’s ability to meet its advanced performance specifications. We believe the successful evaluation and deployment of these SAPS megasonic tools can lead to larger business opportunities with this prospective customer and other major customers in the region.”
SCAN Antenna A/S acquires Lambda Antenas S.L. SCAN Antenna A/S announces that the company has completed its acquisition of Lambda Antenas S.L, a Spanish antenna and passive component manufacturer headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
EIB loan to take Italian electronics company to the next level The European Investment Bank (EIB) is set to finance the Italian electronics and innovation sector by granting a EUR 15 million loan to SME Eggtronic Engineering S.p.A., and with subsidiaries in the United States and China.
Sponsored content by Brady CorporationHow to significantly improve product identification & traceability Automated labelling can significantly increase the speed at which products, components, cables and even laboratory samples can be identified. It enables you to comply with traceability requirements, while protecting profitability.
Taiyo Yuden to construct a new factory in China The new factory, which will function as a production base for multilayer ceramic capacitors, will launch production in 2023.
ASE Technology sells plants in China Taiwanese provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, ASE Technology Holding, says it has sold several facilities in China to Beijing-based private equity company Wise Road Capital.
Swissbit to relocate its North American operations The European manufacturer of storage, security and embedded IoT solutions has been active on the North American market since 2003. In 2014, Swissbit opened an R&D location and SSD development center in Westford, Massachusetts and has since continuously expanded its activities and grown its business.
The FTC wants to block Nvidia’s $40B acquisition of Arm The US Federal Trade Commission has launched a lawsuit aiming to block U.S. chip supplier Nvidia Corp.’s USD 40 billion acquisition of UK chip design provider Arm Ltd. Semiconductor.
Nexperia uses Aixtron equipment as it enters the SiC market Semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, is using Aixtron's production technology to enter the high performance SiC device market.
Micron and UMC team up to strengthen supply chains Micron says it is expanding its business relationship with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), which will provide "Micron opportunities to secure supply for automotive, mobile and critical customers into the future."
Global Semiconductor equipment billings jump 38% YoY in Q3 Global semiconductor equipment billings increased a robust 38% year-over-year to USD 26.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an 8% rise from the prior quarter to register their fifth consecutive quarter-over-quarter record high, SEMI reports.
Littelfuse completes its acquisition of Carling Littelfuse has completed its previously announced acquisition of Carling Technologies.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Amphenol acquires Halo Technology Amphenol Corporation announces that the company has acquired Halo Technology Limited for approximately USD 715 million. Separately, Amphenol also announced the closing of the sale of the MTS Test & Simulation business to Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Jenoptik completes the acquisition of BG Medical and SwissOptic With these acquisitions, Jenoptik continues to focus on its core competency in photonics while speeding up profitable and sustainable growth.
TouchNetix gains automotive qualification for family of touchscreen controller ICs UK manufacturer of high-performance touchscreen controller ICs, TouchNetix, announces that its aXiom AX112 user interface chip has gained qualification to the Automotive Electronics Council’s AEC-Q100-6 standard, validating the device’s use in applications such as the central information display in passenger cars and other types of vehicles.
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeAre Encapsulation Resins Suitable for EV Applications? Beth Turner from Electrolube (MacDermid Alpha Electronic Solutions) discusses how and where encapsulation resins can be incorporated into electric vehicle design to protect vital electronics and improve overall efficiency.
Mercury Systems acquires RF module manufacturer Mercury Systems announces that the company has acquired Norcross, Georgia based RF module manufacturer, Atlanta Micro.
Syntronixs Asia becomes part of Infineon German semiconductor manufacturer, Infineon, has via its subsidiary Infineon Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. acquired Syntronixs Asia Sdn. Bhd., a Melaka-based electroplating company.
Intel’s EU investment: Details to be expected soon Earlier this year US chip manufacturer Intel launched a USD 20 billion expansion plan which would see the construction of two new chip plants in Arizona – as well as an expansion in Europe.
X-FAB releases statement following explosion at Texas fab On November 12, 2021, an explosion occurred at X-FAB’s site in Lubbock, Texas, during maintenance work done at the deionized water system. One employee lost his life, another employee was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
Sponsored content by Siemens EDADigital transformation: How Siemens EDA helps you engineer a smarter future faster We are living in an age of ever-accelerating digital innovation, where worldwide knowledge, commerce and communication are broadly accessible and literally at our fingertips. Over the past six decades, thousands of companies in the tech sector have worked diligently to bring new, ever-more sophisticated electronic innovations to market daily, culminating in today’s age of digitalization, which is rapidly changing how we live, travel, conduct business and communicate. This pace of digital transformation will accelerate even more rapidly as more companies begin to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their systems to leverage and even monetize the exponentially increasing amount of data produced by seemingly “everything digital.”
AKM provides an update on its fire damaged fab In late October last year a fire broke out at Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture. The fire completely ravished the fab and took a total of three days to completely extinguish. But how does the company fare today?
Micron and UMC reaches a global settlement According to the global settlement agreement, both companies will globally withdraw their complaints against the other party, and UMC will make a one-time payment of an undisclosed amount to Micron.
A*STAR and STMicro team up on SiC R&D for the EV market The Institute of Microelectronics (IME) at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and STMicroelectronics are launching an R&D collaboration in the field of silicon carbide for power-electronics applications in the automotive and industrial markets.
Jochen Hanebeck to succeed Reinhard Ploss as CEO of Infineon The Supervisory Board of German chip giant, Infineon, has decided that Jochen Hanebeck will take over as the new Chief Executive Officer of Infineon Technologies AG on 1 April 2022.
European Semiconductor distribution sales sets new records DMASS reports a whopping 31.8% growth in semiconductors in Q3 and +44.7% in interconnect, passive and electromechanical components. Shortages remain biggest problem for entire industry.
Jenoptik signs agreement to sell Vincorion Jenoptik AG has signed an agreement to sell the Vincorion division. It will be acquired by a fund managed by private equity firm STAR Capital Partnership LLP.
NAND Flash revenue rises by 15% QoQ for 3Q21 The growth of the NAND Flash market in 3Q21 was primarily driven by strong demand from the data center and smartphone industries, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
Samsung to invest $17 billion in new Texas fab South Korean electronics giant, Samsung, has chosen Taylor, Texas to build a new, USD 17 billion, semiconductor manufacturing facility.