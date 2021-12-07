© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Stellantis, Foxconn partner to design and sell flexible semiconductors

Stellantis and Hon Hai Technology Group, (Foxconn) have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to create a partnership to design a family of purpose-built semiconductors to support Stellantis and third-party customers.

“Our software-defined transformation will be powered by great partners across industries and expertise,” says Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO in a press release. “With Foxconn, we aim to create four new families of chips that will cover over 80% of our semiconductor needs, helping to significantly modernize our components, reduce complexity, and simplify the supply chain. This will also boost our ability to innovate faster and build products and services at a rapid pace.” “As a leading global technology company, Foxconn has the depth of experience in manufacturing semiconductors and software - two key components in the production of electric vehicles. We look forward to sharing this expertise with Stellantis and together tackle the long-term supply chain shortages, as we continue with the expansion into the electric vehicle market,” adds Young Liu, Chairman & CEO of Foxconn Technology Group. The collaboration aims to support Stellantis’ initiatives to reduce semiconductor complexity, design an all-new family of purpose-built semiconductors to support the groups vehicles, and provide capabilities and flexibility in this area of growing importance as vehicles become increasingly software-defined. The partnership will leverage Foxconn’s know-how, development capabilities, and supply chain in the semiconductor industry, as well as Stellantis' automotive expertise and scale as a customer for the enterprise.